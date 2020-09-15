India Top Headlines

US Government Receives Offer From Oracle For TikTok

WASHINGTON: US officials were to consider an offer from the tech giant Oracle to become an American partner of Chinese ownership TikTok video app after it was designated as a national security risk.

secretary of the treasury Steven Mnuchin confirmed the offer on Monday about Tik Tok US operations after its parent company ByteDance rejected a proposal from Microsoft.

Tik Tok It said in a statement that “we have submitted a proposal to the Treasury Department that we believe would address the Administration’s security concerns” and allow the company to continue to be used by 100 million people in the United States.

But the key details about the deal were murky, and it was unclear whether the company would be approved by Washington regulators.

“We received a proposal over the weekend that includes Oracle as a trusted technology partner,” Mnuchin said on CNBC, adding that the offer would be handled by a government panel that reviews foreign transactions for national security concerns.

“We need to make sure the code is, one, secure, that the data of the Americans is secure, the phones are secure, and we will have discussions with Oracle over the next few days with our technical teams,” Mnuchin said.

Oracle confirmed its presentation, saying the company “is part of ByteDance’s proposal to the Treasury Department over the weekend that Oracle will serve as a trusted technology provider.”

President Donald trump effectively ordered the sale of the Chinese company’s US operations before September 20, after which the app would be closed.

Chinese state media CGTN and China News Service reported Monday that ByteDance would not sell Tik Tok to Oracle, while The Wall Street Journal said the transaction is being structured as a partnership and will likely not be a full sale. All three outlets cited unidentified sources.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said Oracle’s description of itself as part of the company was ambiguous and could not alleviate national security concerns.

“It is not clear what Oracle means by saying it will serve as’ Tik Tok trusted technology provider. This idea is fundamental because one of the main reasons for Trump’s executive orders was concern about the threat to the national security of Tik Tok “Tobias said.

“Unless much more is done to clarify exactly what the contours of the agreement are and how they will work in practice, many observers and I wonder if the agreement will be enough to avoid an enforcement ban in the United States.”

Tik Tok The brand of short, wacky videos made on users’ cell phones has become popular in the United States and beyond.

But Trump claims that Tik Tok China could use it to track the location of federal employees, build files for the purpose of blackmailing and corporate espionage has sparked a diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing.

Tik Tok It rejected the charges and filed a lawsuit for the crackdown, claiming that the US order was a misuse of its International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform is not “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

Last month, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce published new rules that could make it difficult to sell ByteDance. Tik Tok to a US entity adding “civil use” to a list of technologies that are restricted for export.

ByteDance had promised to “strictly abide” by the new export rules.

Downloaded 175 million times in the United States, Tik Tok It is used by one billion people around the world. It has repeatedly denied sharing data with Beijing.

Microsoft had indicated in early August that it was interested in acquiring Tik Tok US operations, but announced Sunday that the offer had been rejected.

“We think Microsoft would only buy Tik Tok with its core algorithm, which the Chinese government and ByteDance were unwilling to compromise, “Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

“Given the need now to get a green light from Beijing after its export rules were changed a few weeks ago, Tik Tok The days in the United States are likely to be numbered with a closure, now the next step. “

S&P warned Monday that the transaction of Tik Tok it could result in a downgrade of Oracle’s credit rating, depending on whether the company needs to take on significant debt for the transaction.

“An agreement where Oracle is a technology partner rather than a full owner could lower the price,” S&P said. “And if Oracle has co-bidders, that could further reduce the financial impact.”

Shares in Oracle were halted shortly after the opening due to pending news about the company, but resumed later in the day. Shares of Oracle ended up 4.3 percent higher at $ 59.46.

Times of India