toyota urban cruiser: Toyota will introduce the SUV Urban Cruiser on September 23

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to introduce its next subcompact Urban Cruiser SUV on September 23, the company announced Tuesday.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the renamed version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will share the 1.5-liter K-Series engine with a mild hybrid.

The Urban Cruiser will be Toyota’s first opportunity in the B-segment SUV, where it will compete against Hyundai Venue, Kia Somet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

The expected price is around Ra 7 lakh – 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will launch during the festive season.

A dynamic, wedge-cut two-slat grille with chrome and a bold trapezoidal fog zone will be the face of the Urban Cruiser. It will also be accompanied by dual-chamber LED projection headlamps, with dual-function DRL-cum-function LEDs and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have a choice of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with two-tone curtains, including a unique brown color.

As a special gesture to customers who have reserved the Urban Cruiser before the official product launch (before seeing the vehicle or the price), they will enjoy “periodic maintenance free of charge” for up to 2 years (or 20,000 km).

