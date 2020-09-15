India Top Headlines

The battle against Covid-19 is still far from over, the audacious blocking decision prevented between 37 and 78 thousand deaths: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center said on Monday that the battle against the pandemic was still far from over and briefed Parliament on its balanced unlocking approach to reviving the economy while seeking sustained community support to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 .

Making a suo-moto statement on the Covid-19 situation, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that a total of around 40 lakh people had been kept under surveillance on September 11 to break the chain. of transmission.

Calling the closure a “bold decision,” he said the decision prevented an estimated 14-29 lakhs of cases and 37-78,000 deaths.

On the vaccine front, the minister informed members that there are around 145 candidate vaccines globally in preclinical evaluation, while 35 vaccines are currently in clinical trials.

“In India, a main focus has been to facilitate the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. More than 30 vaccine candidates who are in different stages of development have been supported, three candidates are in an advanced stage of the trials of Phase I / II / III and more than four are in an advanced preclinical development stage, “he said.

It was the third statement of the Minister of Health on the situation of Covid-19 and the first two were made in February and March, respectively. Speaking about the current situation, Vardhan said: “We have now gone from ‘managing travel-related cases’ to containing clusters and large outbreaks due to local transmission to a wide spread of infection to urban, peri-urban and rural areas.”

On ongoing efforts, Vardhan said the government was proactively identifying the gaps and building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-sufficient India) that could meet the challenges of pandemics, epidemics and similar disasters in the future.

He said a spending financing memorandum of more than Rs 65,560 crore was being considered under Prime Minister ‘Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’. “This includes investments in research, healthcare and public health infrastructure with a particular focus on pandemic management,” Vardhan said.

On the spread of the pandemic, he said: “According to WHO, there are more than 2.79 million rupees of confirmed cases worldwide with more than 9.05 million deaths, with a fatality rate of 3.2%. As of September 11, a total of 45,62,414 confirmed cases and 76,271 deaths have been reported in India (Mortality Rate 1.67%) “.

The minister informed members that the peak number of cases and deaths has been reported mainly in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All of these states have reported more than one lakh of cases.

“With our effort to manage Covid-19 through a government and society approach as a whole, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million inhabitants, respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world compared to countries affected in a similar way, “said the minister.

