SC prevents Sudarshan TV from broadcasting two episodes of the ‘Bindas Bol’ program | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court blocked Sudarshan TV from broadcasting two episodes of the ‘Bindas Bol’ program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying that at first it appears to “vilify” the Muslim community.

“At this stage, prima facie, it appears that the show vilifies the Muslim community,” the supreme court said as it continued to broadcast two episodes of the show on the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the bureaucracy.

A three-judge bench headed by Judge DY Chandrachud, who was hearing a statement that generated complaints about the show, said it would hear the matter on September 17.

The court, also composed of judges Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph, suggested that a committee could be appointed to help self-regulate electronic media.

“We believe that we can appoint a committee of five distinguished citizens who can propose certain standards for electronic media. We do not want a politically divisive nature and we need members who are of commendable stature, ”the bank said.

The lawyer who appeared on behalf of the petitioner has requested reparations, including a court order on the broadcast of the program, whose promotion had claimed that the channel would show the “great exhibition about the conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service.”

