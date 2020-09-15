Rajnath Singh: The PLA’s Violent Conduct Completely Violates All Rules | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a forceful statement repeatedly citing China for violating all border agreements with India, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that India was fully prepared to deal with any situation and that the morale of Indian troops deployed at heights of 15,000 feet remained high despite several clashes with PLA units in eastern Ladakh.In the Modi government’s first statement on military tensions across LAC in Parliament, Singh spoke for about 25 minutes, saying that China had consistently refused to accept traditional and customary borders, which it had previously seized upon. 38,000 square kilometers in Ladakh, claimed 90,000 square kilometers in Arunachal Pradesh and was also illegally ceded land in Poland by Pakistan.He blamed China for trying to unilaterally alter the status quo and said that while India wanted to peacefully resolve the ongoing military confrontation, it was fully prepared to deal with any situation.Singh said that all provisions have been made for the Indian troops deployed in the high-altitude terrain, indicating India’s readiness to dig. He said India had thwarted repeated Chinese intrusions, and said both he and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had clearly told their Chinese counterparts in recent meetings, the violent actions, including the Galwan clash, were a violation of the accords reached in 1993 and 1996. As India and China’s perception of LAC overlapped, there were protocols regulating how troops should deal with fighting that China had put aside.

“So far, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and weapons throughout LAC, as well as in the deep areas,” Singh said, adding that India had also countermobilized.

He also spoke of the most recent action on August 29-30, saying that a new move by Chinese troops to change the status quo on the southern shore of Pangong Tso had been resolutely countered. The reference was to the success of the Indian Army in taking control of the key heights on the southern shore which has more than neutralized the advantage the PLA had after having surprised India by occupying the Finger 4-8 ridge line. .

Singh agreed that the situation was dire when he said that the current confrontation, in terms of the extent of the deployment of rival troops, was unprecedented compared to previous clashes. He admitted that India was “facing a challenge” in eastern Ladakh this time and did not elaborate on the current situation on the ground, saying it could not go into “sensitive operational issues”.

“Although the situation this year is very different, both in terms of the scale of troops involved and the number of sticking points, we remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the current situation. At the same time, the Chamber can be sure that we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies, ”said the Defense Minister.

Stressing that no one should doubt India’s determination to safeguard its borders, Singh said the armed forces have conducted “appropriate counter-deployments” in the friction areas in eastern Ladakh, which included Gogra, Kongka La and the northern and southern shores. by Pangong Tso.

The military standoff has seen more than 50,000 soldiers from each of the two armies, as well as tanks, howitzers and other weapons systems accumulated at firing range from each other along the border in eastern Ladakh for more than four months.

With casualties and gunfire for the first time in 45 years, India has also reinforced its troop positions along the 3,488 km Royal Line of Control (LAC) to Arunachal Pradesh, as previously reported by TOI.

The minister said Colonel Santosh Babu and 19 other soldiers bravely gave their lives after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “created the violent confrontation” in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in violation of all agreements and understandings. . But Indian troops also inflicted high costs, including casualties, on the Chinese side, he said.

The PLA once again participated in “military provocation maneuvers” in an attempt to change the status quo on the southern shore of Pangong Tso from August 29-30. “But once again, the firm and timely actions of our armed forces throughout LAC prevented such attempts from being successful,” he said.

“The conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that, while they maintained ‘sayyam’ (restraint) in the face of provocative actions, they have also shown ‘shaurya’ (courage) when required to protect the territorial integrity of the India”. added.

The minister said that China does not accept the “customary and traditional alignment” of the border, which is based on well-established geographical principles, as well as historical uses and practices well known for centuries by both parties.

But the two countries had agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border through a minimal deployment of forces and strictly respecting LAC, through the 1993 and 1996 agreements and other protocols, until the complex border issue resolved in a fair and mutually acceptable manner. .

Consequently, China’s recent attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo was simply “unacceptable,” and this had been made clear to the country through diplomatic and military channels, he said.

“India’s position is that while bilateral relations may continue to develop in parallel with discussions to resolve the border issue, any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility along LAC in border areas will surely have implications. for the positive direction of our ties, “Singh said.