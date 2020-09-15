India Top Headlines

Rajnath Singh on Lok Sabha: India and China Have Different Perceptions of LAC | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India and China have different perceptions about the Royal Line of Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved.

Rajnath Singh made this statement today at the Lok Sabha.

Here are the main points:

* The problem of the border between India and China remains unsolved. Until now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border.

* China does not recognize the traditional and customary alignment of the border. We consider this alignment to be based on well-established geographic principles.

* Both India and China agree to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas between India and China, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations.

* We have told China through diplomatic channels that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were a violation of bilateral agreements.

* The violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all the above agreements. Our troops have carried out counter-deployments in the area to safeguard our borders.

* China has mobilized a large number of Army battalions and armaments throughout LAC and inland areas. There are many sticking points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong. The Indian army has carried out counterattack deployments in these areas.

* You know that Colonel Santosh Babu and his 19 brave companions have made their supreme sacrifice while protecting their homeland. This House paid its respects to him by keeping two minutes of silence.

* China, as this House knows, has unauthorized occupying approximately 38,000 square kilometers of land in Ladakh. Furthermore, under the so-called Boundary Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5,180 square kilometers of Indian land from PoK to China.

* I also want to inform you that there is no commonly delineated Real Line of Control (LAC) between India-China and the perception of both countries in LAC is different.

* The House must remain confident that our military will meet this challenge successfully, and we are proud of them for that.

* The situation that persists now involves delicate operational issues. So, I would not like to reveal more details about this.

* India is committed to solving the current problems in the border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultation. To achieve this goal, I met with my Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on September 4 and we had an in-depth discussion.

* In the past, there have been many clashes in our border areas with China, which were resolved peacefully. Although the situation this year is very different from the previous one, we remain committed to a peaceful solution to the current situation.

* Along with this, I want to assure the House that we are prepared to deal with all situations. There has been a glorious tradition in this House, according to which whenever a major challenge is presented to the country, this House has demonstrated its complete unity and confidence in the determination and determination of the Indian forces.

* I want to assure you that the enthusiasm and courage of the soldiers of our armed forces is strong.

* All proper arrangements have been made for special warm clothing, special tents, weapons and ammunition given the snowy heights of the region.

* I would like to urge this House to pass a resolution in which we stand step by step with our brave soldiers, who, regardless of their lives, are subject to adverse circumstances on the high peaks of our country.

* I also want to assure you that we are prepared to face any situation.

