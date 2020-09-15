Prime Minister ‘Misled’ Country on Ladakh Confrontation Issue, Government Refuses to Discuss: Congress | India News

India Top Headlines

It is clear from the defense minister’s statement that Modi ji has misled the country about the Chinese invasion. Our country has always been the Indian Army… https://t.co/NmKITwru9x – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1600168182000

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, Congress accused the government of avoiding debating the issue of the Ladakh clash in Lok Sabha and questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.Members of Congress left the Lok Sabha and held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House compound after they were not allowed to speak following a statement by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the border clash with China. in eastern Ladakh. .Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that after the defense minister’s statement, it is clear that the prime minister has “misled” the country about Chinese border aggression.“It is clear from the defense minister’s statement that Modi ji misled the country about Chinese intrusions. Our country has always been and continues to be behind the Indian army. But Modi ji, when will he oppose China? land of China? Don’t be afraid to name China, “Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he would not hesitate to share that India faces a “challenge” in Ladakh, but at the same time added that the House must have “full confidence” that the armed forces always rise to the challenge and make the country proud.

Firmly articulating the country’s position in the tense border row in eastern Ladakh, he said Beijing has been conveyed very clearly that any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Royal Line of Control is not at all acceptable.

“I will not hesitate to share with this august House that we face a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our armed forces that have been defending our homeland at great heights and in the most inclement weather conditions,” He said. Singh.

Congressional leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said party leaders wanted to speak in Lok Sabha in support of the armed forces and their bravery, but were not allowed to do so.

“The country is supreme for our Congress party and we pride ourselves on the bravery and courage of our armed forces. We wanted to speak on behalf of our armed forces and we had looked for just a minute, but we were not allowed to speak. There are many questions but we know that this government does not want to answer any, “he told the press.

Citing the 1962 war with China, Chowdhury said the late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to discuss the issue in Parliament and then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called a session of Parliament and the issue was discussed.

“We wanted to see the same tradition carried forward, but we know that this government is not willing to discuss the China issue in Parliament,” he said.

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the whole country is proud of the Indian army and that “we are safe only because the armed forces oppose the Chinese at the borders.”

“But where is the prime minister? Why has the prime minister escaped admitting the failure of political leadership in Parliament? Has China captured Indian territory? Depsang Plains, Pangong Tso Lake, Lipu Lake and Y-Junction Have there been any transgressions from China? “He asked.

Surjewala asked how many kilometers China has captured and when Prime Minister Modi will drive the Chinese out of Indian territory.

“Modi hee, you should come to Parliament and ask for forgiveness. Modi hee, when will you show your red eyes to the Chinese? Do not hide behind the bravery of our armed forces. The prime minister has escaped from Parliament,” he said.

Congressional leader Chowdhury said the defense minister has been praising Modi, but when a resolution is passed in Lok Sabha in support of the armed forces, at least the prime minister should have been present.

“The prime minister has no answer and the government fears that a discussion will take place in Parliament on the issue,” he said, adding that it is up to the government to express to the nation what is really happening along the border. .

When asked if the government should go for a military option, Chowdhury said there are many options to solve the problem and discuss it.

He said talks and discussions have been taking place, “but we have not yet achieved the desired results due to the Chinese plotting.”

Deputy Congressional Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said: “We have left (Lok Sabha) in protest because the Congress party wanted to send a message of solidarity to our Indian army and our brave troops.”

“Yesterday, the prime minister spoke outside Parliament and said that we should all speak with one voice and that is what we wanted to speak in Parliament,” he said.

Congress wanted to send a message of solidarity to the military and a strong warning to China that they should not test the country’s patience, Gogoi said.

Unfortunately, this government feels that only he can speak in support of the army and Congress and other political parties do not have the right to speak, he said, adding that the army belongs to everyone and everyone is proud of him.

“But there was certainly an intention behind silencing the Congress party because the prime minister doesn’t want to answer certain difficult questions … When his own minister was making a statement on China, the prime minister should have been there. The absence of the Prime Minister “is a sign,” Gogoi said.