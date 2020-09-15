India Top Headlines

Onion prices skyrocket in Bangladesh after India bans exports

DHAKA / MUMBAI: Onion prices in Bangladesh rose more than 50% on Tuesday, following a ban on exports by India’s largest supplier after its harvest was damaged and the harvest was delayed by excessive rains, they said industry officials told Reuters.

The surprise measure, which took effect immediately on Monday, could help lower prices in India, but boost prices in Asian nations such as Malaysia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, as well as Bangladesh, as they depend on Indian shipments.

“What are we going to eat now?” asked Dhaka garment worker Munna Khan, who was fired from his job in March after the coronavirus outbreak shut down many businesses, affecting the incomes of many and driving up commodity prices.

“The prices of all items went up when we have no income.”

Retail prices for the tuber, a staple of subcontinental cuisine, rose in Dhaka from 90 taka to 100 taka ($ 1.06 to $ 1.18) per kg on Tuesday, from 60 taka on Monday and 30 taka at the beginning of month.

“A lot of trucks are standing on the Indian side with onions,” said merchant Saiful Islam. “Now we wonder what will happen to those supplies.”

India is the largest supplier of onions to neighboring Bangladesh, purchasing an annual average of more than 350,000 tonnes.

Onion prices in Bangladesh had risen to a record 250 taka in 2019 after a similar Indian ban forced the government to consume onions.

Now Bangladesh is turning to other countries for supplies, said Commerce Secretary Mohammad Jafar Uddin.

“Our goal is to import onions in the shortest time possible,” he added. “The government is importing 100,000 tons of onions from Turkey and other countries.”

Dhaka caused quite a stir among many poor people this week when it offered onions at a subsidized rate of Taka 30 per kilo, although some were left empty-handed on Tuesday when supplies ran out.

In India, prices have tripled in a month to Rs 30 / kg as the summer-sown onion crop in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh was damaged by excessive rains, traders said.

India’s top onion producing states have received up to 41% more rain than normal since the monsoon season began on June 1.

“Supplies of the new crop have been delayed for almost a month,” said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters Association.

“Prices could remain firm in the short term.”

