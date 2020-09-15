Kangana Ranaut questions Jaya Bachchan: Would you say the same if your daughter Shweta was beaten, drugged and sexually abused as a teenager? | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Kangana Ranaut has responded with a forceful question to Jaya Bachchan’s recent statement at the Monsoon Session in Parliament. Veteran Bollywood actress and MP Jaya Bachchan had stated that the entertainment industry needs protection and that the image of the entire industry is tarnishing, which was in connection with Ravi Kishan’s claim that drug addiction exists in the Cinema industry. Questioning Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Kangana had tweeted: “Jaya hee, would you say the same if your daughter Shweta was beaten, drugged and sexually abused as a teenager in my place? Would you say the same if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly? ” and found hanging one day? Show us compassion too. ”

Without naming anyone, Jaya Bachchan mocked Ravi Kishan, saying, “I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members at Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke out against it. It is a shame. Social media is hitting people in the entertainment industry. People who made a name for themselves in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope the government tells those people not to use this kind of language. ”

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had spoken openly about drug abuse in Bollywood and had claimed that 99 percent of Bollywood use drugs. Drugs in Bollywood became a hot topic after the Bureau of Narcotics began investigating the substance abuse angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.