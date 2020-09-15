IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore – Strengths, challenges and another attempt to break the curse of the title | Cricket news

Sports

THE REGISTRATION UP TO NOW

NEW DELHI: Over the years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchise has been an enigma. A team that has featured some of the best players from around the world has yet to win the IPL title.Many have blamed his bowling units throughout the seasons, claiming that he hits too hard. His 2020 team looks very different in that regard.Captained by arguably one of the best hitters in the modern game, Virat Kohli, RCB will once again be looking to break its title curse this time around.When it comes to hitting, Kohli owns a host of IPL records, but the coveted trophy is still missing from his cabinet. They finished runners-up three times (2009, 2011, 2016) and remain one of the three existing franchises of the eight-team tournament, along with Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, who have never won the richest Twenty20 tournament in the world. After reaching the finals in 2016, they had three forgettable seasons.

THE STRENGHTS

THE SMOKING WEAPONS OF BATTLE – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, new purchase from Aaron Finch. Three players who can take the game away from their rivals without help. Virat and AB have been teammates for a long time and they know each other’s games backwards. Add Finch to that mix and this trio is definitely one of the most powerful hitting fronts in the tournament. Finch also brings with him the experience of captaining the limited sides of Australia. That makes RCB’s group of experts in the field powerful too.

PACE ATTACK – They have reinforced their attack rhythm with the signings of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Dale Steyn, who was bought back at auction after being released. RCB spent up to Rs 10 Crore at Morris. They also have characters like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini, who will have big roles to play. Mohammed Siraj also gives Virat an additional option of Indian fast bowling.

THE TURN FACTOR – Spin is likely to play a major role in IPL 2020, in largely slow launches in the UAE. RCB has a decent spinning attack that includes players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, and Adam Zampa.

Zampa replaced fellow Australian Kane Richardson with the fast pitcher who anticipated the birth of his first child.

ALL WORKSHOPS – SUVs are always very valuable and RCB has some match winning SUVs in their ranks like Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. Washingtron Sundar and Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Isuu Udana can also contribute valuable contributions to both departments.

THE CHALLENGES

LARGE GUNS OVEREPENDENCE? Virat, AB and Finch cannot be responsible for the majority of the career score in each match. The intermediate order will have to be ready to step forward. Parthiv Patel, who will beat the order, will have an important role to play. In games where the big shots go down early, RCB can’t be in a position where they can’t hit back.

DEATH BOWLS – Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal, the one who turns the legs, pointed out that RCB lost more than 30 percent of its games due to his death playing bowling in the last few seasons. This is one aspect the team is definitely aiming to improve on at IPL 2020. At Steyn, Saini, Morris and Umesh, RCB will hope to have the resources to ensure that races don’t leak into death overs

HE CANNOT HAVE PROLONGED THE BAD SPELL – Last season, RCB lost seven games in a row. The team can’t afford to have a prolonged slump like that in a league that is fiercely competitive and where playoff spots are decided with just 14 games per team.

OPPORTUNITIES

With players like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Finch in their ranks, RCB has firepower in their hitting. However, they generally look a bit lean in the specialized hitting department.

Hitting greats will have to do much of the heavy lifting, while off-roaders and specialized bowlers will have to do their best to make the playoffs and then beat the heavyweights to try and win their first. IPL title.

The thirteenth edition of the IPL, which begins on September 19, will be held in a biosecure environment behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RCB will open its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

Complete team: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Moeen Ali, Shabaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande and Adam Zampa