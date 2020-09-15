IPL 2020: Top Newcomers to Watch Out For | Cricket news

Sports

When it hits them, they keep hitting and we get glued to our screens. 💥 # HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @yashasvi_j https://t.co/rWabIukJK7 – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1598793644000

NEW DELHI: Even in times of unprecedented COVID, with multiple questions about the future of live sports, India’s cricket board, BCCI, has produced this year’s IPL, albeit on foreign shores.With the thirteenth edition of the cricket show kicking off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, fans are eagerly awaiting the world’s most popular franchise-based cricket league.Check the IPL league stage scheduleMeanwhile, players leave no stone unturned in the competition set-up after being denied action for more than five months. With more than two weeks of training in the biosecurity bubbles, the players are preparing to put on a spectacular show.

This year’s franchises have brought in some incredible talent who are eager to take center stage.

From the USA From To! 🇺🇸 Welcome to #KKR, @ IamAlikhan23 👋 # HaiTaiyaar # Dream11IPL https://t.co/c9ExjmVvBY – KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1600054227000

TimesofIndia.com here’s a look at the players, who are set to make their IPL debut this year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India and Rajasthan Royals)

Bought for a whopping Rs 2.4 crore at the IPL auction last year, teenage sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in the spotlight when he takes to the Rajasthan Royals field at the next tournament. Man of the tournament at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in January-February 2020 in South Africa, Jaiswal was the talk of the town after he racked up 400 runs in just 6 matches with an incredible average of over 133 in the tournament. Although Jaiswal failed to lead India to the title, on the personal front he took all eyes with his great performances at the World Cup. Jaiswal, 18, might have played just one top-class game and 13 A-List games so far, but the swashbuckling southpaw, with his dynamic ball-hitting skills, will be one option the Royals will be tempted by. to include. the XI immediately. The youngest cricketer in the world to crush an A-List double century (in the (Vijay Hazare Trophy), Jaiswal could be the first-order hitter the Royals need on their mission to achieve a repeat of their success in the 2008 title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (India and Chennai Super Kings)

One of the 13 CSK members who tested positive for coronavirus at Chennai Super Kings camp, Ruturaj Gaikwad, got off to a bumpy start on his first IPL trip. The 23-year-old top-tier hitter, who may not be available for the opening round of games, will look to make his case every time he returns to the field. In the absence of Suresh Raina, Gaikwad perhaps serves as the perfect pick for MS Dhoni at the top of the order. Once praised as a ‘sharp cricket mind’ by Dhoni himself, Gaikwad has been among the consistent runners for his state, Maharashtra. In List A cricket, Gaikwad has a very good record in the 54 matches he has played so far, scoring 2,499 runs, with an average of 49 and a highest score of 187 *. He’s averaging nearly 34 in T20. The Maharashtra boy was bought for Rs 20 lakhs at the IPL auction in 2019 by CSK.

Ravi bishnoi (India and Kings XI Punjab)

Another rising Indian sensation, Ravi Bishnoi, is set to make his IPL debut this year, representing Kings XI Punjab. What Yashasvi Jaiswal did in the hitting department at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, Bishnoi did the same with his broken leg and unplayable googlies in the bowling department. Knowing the skills that Bishnoi possesses, Punjab didn’t mind spending Rs 2 crore on him at the last player auction in December 2019 and the young man during the U-19 World Cup after that proved why he was a great talker among the franchises in the auctions in 2019. With 17 wickets in 6 matches averaging just over 10, Bishnoi couldn’t be played for the opposition boys at the World Cup and the 20-year-old will now seek to replicate the same magic on the biggest stage at T20 franchise cricket. With the likes of Mujeeb ur Rehman, Krishnappa Gowtham and Murugan Ashwin already in Punjab’s spinning department, Kings XI’s leadership will certainly have a selection dilemma on their hands during their journey this time around, but Bishnoi’s inclusion in the team will be a happy headache. for them in terms of selection options.

Alex Carey (Capitals of Australia and Delhi)

Australian wicketkeeper-hitter Alex Carey will also be among the IPL rookies this year. The 29-year-old, currently playing for Australia against England in the limited series, will join the Delhi Capitals after finishing his national duties. Carey, who has been a consistent running back in Australia’s Big Bash League, had a great outing at the World Cup last year, where his 375 runs in 10 games for Australia must have made IPL franchises sit and feel. realize. Although Carey does not have a great international T20 record. He has played 30 T20 internationals so far and scored 176 runs. After a lengthy bidding process, DC contracted Carey for Rs 2.4 million at the auction. An attacking left-hander who normally hits in the middle order could immediately enter the XI of play to strengthen the middle order. It will be interesting to see if Delhi Capitals continue to use Rishabh Pant as a goalkeeper or give the gloves to Carey or if they bring in the Australian as a specialized hitter. Although it is not yet clear whether Carey will be able to join the team immediately, as there are still doubts as to whether there will be a mandatory quarantine period for English and Australian cricketers, despite traveling from a biological safety bubble in the UK. to another in the UAE.

Sheldon cottrell (West Indies & Kings XI Punjab)

Sheldon Cottrell, an aggressive left-arm pacemaker with a celebration that has taken the field and taken the cricket world by storm, will be the Caribbean islands’ latest addition to the IPL this year when he dons the Kings XI hat. Punjab. The Jamaican has been an integral part of the West Indies limited overs setup in recent years and has impressed many pundits when it comes to the shorter format. Cottrell, however, did not have the exit he expected in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, where he only managed 5 wickets in 7 games and his St Kitts and Nevis Patriots franchise finished last in the competition. But the 30-year-old will look to improve his performance at the next IPL. Having arrived in the UAE last Sunday, Cottrell will look to get into the mix after the quarantine period and then take the IPL by storm. One advantage Cottrell and his other CPL teammates have is the match practice the players have had prior to the IPL. Cottrell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a staggering 8.50 million rupees.

Ali khan (USA and Kolkata Knight Riders)

All set to become the first player from the United States of America to play in the IPL, Ali Khan joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp last Sunday for the upcoming season. Ali has been hired by KKR as a replacement for English pacemaker Harry Gurney, who opted out of the tournament to undergo surgery related to a shoulder injury. Ali, a medium pacemaker, was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders team, which recently claimed their fourth CPL title. Ali during his recent season in the CPL collected eight wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 7.43. The 29-year-old American first made headlines during Global T20 Canada 2018, where he was spotted by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to CPL. KKR also tried to catch him last season, but couldn’t come to an agreement. The right arm fast thrower, since bursting onto the scene in 2018, has been a constant performer, equipped with a precise bowling line and lengths of over 140km / h. The inclusion of Ali will give KKR more depth in the pacing department and the IPL experience will certainly do wonders for the American, who is ready to try cricket at the highest level of the T20 franchise.