IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting can count on the youth impact of Delhi Capitals | Cricket news

Over the years, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) have invested heavily in youth. Just as the investments started to pay off last season (a third place finish) with Shreyas Iyer leading the team, management decided to bring in two veterans in Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.While Ashwin is likely to add depth to the spinning bowling department alongside Amit Mishra and Axar Patel in the UAE’s low and slow pitches, Rahane’s induction is likely to see some awkward team meetings.

The great Australian Ricky Ponting is a more results-oriented coach and likes impact players. The evolution of Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw is at the top of his agenda.

The setting is complicated. Rahane is contemplating a comeback in India’s cue ball scheme of things, while Pant, who has led the capitals attack for the past two seasons, is itching for a great season to cement his place with the Men in Blue. . Finding Rahane a place in the higher order (Rahane’s strongest fort) could mean that Pant will lose overs to make an impact.

Fitting Rahane into this hitting lineup will be tough with Shikhar Dhawan almost certainly starting as Shaw’s preferred starter. Iyer at no. 3 and Pant at no. 4 seemed to have worked well for Capitals last year. Shimron Hetmyer is promoted to take on the spinners in order as well. Ponting, who has endorsed someone like Glenn Maxwell over the years, would like his X factors to take a longer hit in the middle.