India Withdraws From SCO Meeting After Pakistan Representative Projects ‘Dummy Map’ | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday left a meeting of national security advisers from member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in protest after the Pakistani representative used a “fictitious” map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

“This was in blatant disregard of the host’s warning against it and in violation of the meeting’s rules. After consulting with the host, the Indian side walked out of the meeting in protest at that juncture,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anurag Srivastava. .

Russia chaired the meeting.

“As expected, Pakistan went on to present a misleading view of this meeting,” he said in response to a query on the matter.

Government sources said that the Pakistani action was a “flagrant violation” of the SCO charter and against all of its established norms to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states.

