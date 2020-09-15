India wants the queen’s advice for Jadhav; Harish Salve fits the bill | India News
India has requested Pakistan to appoint a Queen’s Counsel (QC) as Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer in the ongoing ICJ-ordered review of his death sentence in the Islamabad High Court.
Senior Attorney and former Attorney General Harish Salve is the natural choice for India, as he is the only Indian attorney to have been appointed as the Queen’s Counsel in recent times.
According to its legal definition, the Queen’s Counsel is a solicitor, or solicitor, appointed Crown Counsel on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor and has the right to sit within the Bar of the court and wear a silk robe.
Salve, who also represented Jadhav at the ICJ, was appointed the Queen’s Counsel to the courts of England and Wales in January this year. Although he still practices in India, he is based in London especially now.
While Islamabad has rejected an Indian lawyer’s claim, saying that only a lawyer licensed to practice in Pakistan can represent Jadhav, India believes that a lawyer for the queen may be a way out of this stalemate if Pakistan is taken in. Jadhav’s review seriously.
Jadhav’s defense for Salve saw the ICJ asking Pakistan for an effective review and reconsideration of the death sentence that had been awarded by a military court and also defending India’s demand for consular access to Jadhav.
As Salve himself explained in an interview with ToI earlier this year, the QC title is recognized around the world.
“People know that you have to belong to a particular class to be recognized by the English system as a QC, so it gives you that kind of stature. Otherwise, how does a customer in the Middle East or Malaysia know that Are you a good lawyer? I understand that there is no other Indian national practicing in both countries who is a QC, but I am not sure as that would require a lot of research, “he said.
As a directive of the Islamabad High Court, Pakistan had asked India to appoint a lawyer and join in the court proceedings. However, India has established 3 conditions to do so. First, Pakistan must allow an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav. Second, India must be allowed access to all relevant documents in the case, and third, unconditional or private access to Jadhav.
Meanwhile, reports from Islamabad said Tuesday that Pakistan’s parliament had extended an ordinance allowing Jadhav to appeal against his conviction to the higher court for 4 months.
Dawn News reported that the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance promulgated in May would expire on September 17, but the National Assembly on Monday through a voice vote extended it for four months.
