Hyundai Tucson: Hyundai unveils fourth generation Tucson, N Line variant in project

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Company launched the fourth generation Tucson on Tuesday in short and long wheelbase to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.Tucson, a popular product for Hyundai, has accumulated global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004. Hyundai expects the new model to attract even more customers with its cutting-edge design, space, and class-leading digital capabilities. . dynamic, ride and handling and excellent fuel efficiency.“We are delighted to introduce the all-new Tucson, the latest model in Hyundai’s SUV transformation,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division, Hyundai Motor Group. “This exciting vehicle sets a new benchmark for innovation in its segment, offering an impressive combination of design, technology, packaging and performance.”The new Tucson will go on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the US and other global markets as a 2022 model beginning in the first half of 2021.

Exteriors:

The new SUV embodies what Hyundai’s designers call ‘parametric dynamics’ with jewel surface kinetic details that emphasize Tucson’s distinctly different identity in a crowded segment.

The integration of Tucson’s technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror daytime running lights (DRL) that blend seamlessly into the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

The long hood and level roofline, along with a long wheelbase and short overhangs, reflect a dynamic character ready for anything. Sharp geometric edges and angles create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The chrome line starting at the side mirrors follows the arc of the roof line with a gradual increase in thickness and visually represents the speed as it reaches the C-pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear, where the full-width taillight incorporates half-hidden triangle shapes that are only visible when illuminated, echoing the DRL at the front. To achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo was moved upwards and is integrated into the glass, while the windshield wiper is also moved upwards and is hidden under the rear spoiler.

Tucson gas models offer the following seven exterior colors: Cream White, Phantom Black, Glossy Silver, Night Gray, Amazon Gray, Flame Red and Deep Blue, six of which are new to Tucson. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models offer the following four colors: Cream White, Ghost Black, Bright Silver, and Deep Blue, three of which are new to Tucson. The interior environments of the SUV come in black or gray tones, either in fabric or in leather.

Interiors:

The Tucson interior, or ‘INTERSPACE,’ offers layered sensual shapes that provide a sense of openness and serenity. This is a place where space, technology and information come together seamlessly. The wide ridge of the dash consistently blends with the doors, enveloping the front occupants like a deep gorge. The fully integrated, vertically oriented center fascia cascades down to the console. Twin silver trim lines flowing from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize the premium surface materials in neat layers in complementary neutral tones. Ambient lighting can be adjusted to 64 colors in 10 brightness levels.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked 10.25-inch dual touchscreen display devoid of hard buttons, a multi-air vent system, and a cluster of open topless digital gauges. These features create a cool, exciting, high-tech environment with padded materials in high-touch areas, various material applications based on interface frequency, and a premium presence. Tucson’s second-row seats will feature fold-down and fold-down functionality to optimize the ability to reconfigure between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide an exceptional 38.7 cubic feet of useful space.

Engines:

Tucson offers both 2.5-liter, direct injection, four-cylinder, gasoline Smartstream ™ engines and powerful 1.6-liter, turbo, direct injection, hybrid or plug-in hybrids. The 2.5-liter engine has an estimated horsepower of 190 PS and an estimated torque rating of 182 lb.-ft. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

The 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain produces approximately 180 hp, with a combined powertrain output of 230 hp. It also produces 195 lb.-ft. of gasoline engine torque and 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages the duration of valve opening for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimal compromise.

Tucson was tuned for agility and stability. Hyundai applied its first-in-class E-Handling technology for HEV and PHEV models to help improve steering response and directional stability when cornering or in adverse driving conditions. Tucson drivers are further assisted by Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system that provides a secure base on various surfaces and road conditions. While HTRAC previously supported Eco / Comfort / Smart / Sport riding modes, the latest version adds mud, sand, and snow in some markets.

Tucson offers more security features than ever. Hyundai SmartSense suite of safety features includes: Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind Spot View Monitor, Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Intelligent Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

features:

Hyundai’s digital key is an application that turns a customer’s smartphone into a smart key. It uses Near Field Communication (NFC) to detect authorized users, so they can operate their vehicle without a physical key present. Customers can lock and unlock their vehicle, activate the panic alert, and start the engine and its climate control system from up to 90 feet away.

Tucson’s full touch screen, home to navigation, air, and infotainment controls, demonstrates how technology can be seamlessly integrated to provide an ergonomic and intuitive user interface, including convenient voice control. The integration of Tucson technology reaches its pinnacle with the top-tier model’s 10.25-inch full-touch navigation screen. The navigation system offers a multi-tasking split-screen function, along with enhanced voice recognition.

Tucson offers advanced technologies that customers will appreciate whether they drive to work or play. Tucson offers an 8-inch color touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®. Customers can connect two phones simultaneously. Bluetooth allows the driver and passenger to switch between their playlists without disconnecting and reconnecting their respective phones. The BOSE Premium audio system provides high-quality sound. Thanks to improved connectivity with smart devices, customers can also check their schedules from inside the vehicle along with an external calendar application and set their appointment as a destination.

Tucson’s new Car-to-Home feature allows customers to control smart appliances from the car. They can turn on the air conditioning at home before you arrive on very hot and humid summer days. Additionally, Tucson’s new Multi-Command feature allows customers to “warm up the car,” including the heater system, heated steering wheel, and seat heaters, with a single voice command.

The climate system monitors the air quality in the vehicle and purifies the air. Indicates air pollution levels in real time on the dual temperature automatic control display window using the fine dust detection sensor. Tucson is the first model to feature technology that reduces evaporator humidity and keeps the air conditioning system clean and odor-free, helping to maintain a pleasant environment inside the vehicle. Air purification and car-to-home functions are available in select markets.

Tucson’s enhanced natural language speech recognition system includes Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies. In select markets, Blue Link is free for three years and includes remote start with climate control, remote door lock / unlock, stolen vehicle recovery and voice destination search.

Tucson N Line goes global

Hyundai has introduced more N Line variants of its models in recent months, providing an attractive entry point to its high-performance N brand. Last year, the company introduced the Tucson N Line to the European market. For the all-new Tucson, Hyundai plans to offer the N Line globally with a launch date to be announced later.