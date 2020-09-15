India Top Headlines

Facebook Doesn’t Profit From Hate Speech: India MD

BENGALURU: Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan said that Facebook does not profit from hate speech of any kind.

Speaking publicly for the first time after the recent controversy over not banning influencers from posting hateful messages on his platform, Mohan told TOI: “It’s not good for us, not for the people on the platform. There is not an electorate that benefits from hate speech … (We) support each other as much as we can to enforce the standards of our community and keep all kinds of harm off the shelf. ”

When asked about the alleged delayed action to ban BJP MLA Raja Singh for his hate messages, Mohan said that what most people have overlooked during recent discussions is that Raja’s hate messages were removed. in 2018 and 2019.

He noted that the issue of banning someone from the platform is more complicated, and Facebook was close to finalizing that assessment of Raja when the controversy broke out. “The bias is that there are more speeches on the platform than less. If it is the speech of an elected official, the idea is that the voters and voters can make a call for themselves in terms of the nature of that speech … we should not be in a position, which is possible, of censorship, of speech by elected officials or political leaders. But with that being said, there is no exception for hate speech and therefore, even in this case, since 2018, we have removed content that violated our community standards on the platform, ”he said.

Facebook banned Singh earlier this month, a few weeks after the Wall Street Journal wrote that it had not banned Singh due to pressure from the ruling BJP.

Mohan, who took office 20 months ago, said Facebook’s commitment to curbing hate speech has been visible over the past three years. It said it removed more than 22 million pieces of hateful content from the platform in the June quarter. This was approximately 1.7 million in the December quarter of 2017. “That’s the multiplier movement between late 2017 and mid-2020. We have made huge investments in automation and artificial intelligence to ensure that we are dramatically improving our ability to Capture content that violates our community standards, including hate speech, even before people report it. Of all the pieces of content removed, more than 90% were identified by these automated systems, ”he said.

Mohan said there are also more than 35,000 people working on security-related issues that include enforcing Facebook’s community standards. “That is a big change in the last 2-3 years. In addition to investing in automation capabilities, we have human reviewers to identify hateful content before users report it, ”he said.

Earlier this month, Mohan was called before a parliamentary panel to discuss the alleged misuse of the social media platform. It was also summoned by the Delhi Assembly in this regard. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the Indian administration of removing pages to reduce the scope of “center-right ideology.”

When asked about criticism that Facebook is succumbing to the demands of ruling political parties, Mohan said that it does not take into account party affiliations or any other criteria, in addition to having an objective view of things, whether something violates your guidelines or not. “There are protocols established for legal systems. When there are legal orders for the removal of content that involve issues related to law enforcement, security of all kinds, we honor it, ”he said.

When some 41 NGOs around the world who wrote to Zuckerberg demanding that India’s head of public policy, Ankhi Das, be put on administrative leave for her alleged role in perpetuating hate speech on the platform, Mohan said Facebook follows processes and systems designed to ensure content policies meet community standards and no one can make a unilateral decision.

“We feel comfortable that the decisions that have been made on the application side of the content are objective and non-partisan. We take very seriously that we must be platform neutral. Second, it’s important to note that the public policy team that Ankhi leads as part of my team is separate from the content policy team that enforces these decisions. In India, it is separate and independent. In this case, public policy in India was not a decision maker, ”he said.

