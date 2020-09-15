Everything Apple Released: 2 Watches, iPads and More – Latest News

India Top Headlines

Apple, at its ‘Time Flies’ online-only event, launched new Apple Watch and iPad models. The new Apple Watch 6 comes with a blood oxygen or SpO2 monitor along with ECG, heart rate, and other sensors. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,990 and the Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) at Rs 49,900. On the other hand, the affordable Watch SE can be considered as an upgrade to the Apple Watch 3 in terms of design and hardware, but it misses crucial features that are in the Apple Watch 4 and 5.

The Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and the Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 33,900 in India. It does not come with an ECG or SpO2 monitor, but it does have the fall detection feature like previous Apple Watch models. It boasts a Retina display and comes with the same always-on accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter as the Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest microphone and motion sensors. Both models run watchOS 7. Apple also continues to sell Watch Series 3.

Speaking of the new iPads, Apple has released the new 8th generation iPad, with the A12 Bionic chip bringing the Neural Engine to the entry-level iPad for the first time. It costs $ 329 in the US and features a 10.2-inch Retina display and the new iPadOS 14.

Apple claims 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capacity on the iPad. “This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the best-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the best-selling Chromebook,” says Apple.

Apple also introduced the new iPad Air with a new full-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a new 12 MP rear camera, Touch ID sensor, and more. It also works with the A14 Bionic chipset along with the iPad OS 14.

Apple also introduced Apple One. It is a combined plan of Apple’s subscription services, which include Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness +, and iCloud. Customers will only need a subscription to access Apple services on Apple devices.

For an individual plan, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, customers will have to pay Rs 195 per month. The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage will be available for Rs 365 per month and can be shared between up to six family members.

