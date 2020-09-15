India Top Headlines

Congress Targets Government, Uses China’s Ordinances, Crown, and Agriculture as Ammunition | India News

NEW DELHI: On the opening day of Parliament’s session, Congress opened a three-pronged attack on the Modi government, accusing it of mishandling the pandemic and introducing three agricultural ordinances to weaken farmers and leave them at the mercy of the Business. He also demanded a discussion about Chinese aggression while seeking the government’s response on reports of Chinese surveillance from India across the industry.

Juxtaposing Corona’s growing infections with the famous photograph of the prime minister feeding a peacock, Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to investigate Narendra Modi.

“The corona infection figures will cross 50 lakhs this week and 10 million active cases. The unplanned blockade is the product of one person’s ego that spreads the crown across the country. The Modi government said that everyone should be self-sufficient, that is, save your life yourself because PM is busy with the peacocks, ”he said in a post full of sarcasm.

On the opening day in Lok Sabha, the party leaders of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi vigorously protested against the denial of the debate on the Chinese incursion, as well as against the three ordinances passed by the government during the shutdown as “agricultural reforms” . With Rahul Gandhi Later, weighing the issues via Twitter, Congress practically laid out its agenda for the current session.

“Farmers are the only ones who buy retail and sell their products at wholesale prices. The three ‘black’ ordinances of the Modi government are a fatal attack on peasant agricultural workers not to obtain the MSP and their rights, and farmers are forced to sell their land to the capitalists. Another conspiracy against Modi’s farmers, ”Rahul tweeted, as the Center prepares to bring in legislation to replace the three ordinances.

China was also high on the party’s agenda, as Chowdhury repeatedly tried to raise the Ladakh showdown in the lower house. Gogoi later told reporters that it was disappointing that the defense minister did not respond to the issue or clarify when a discussion will start.

AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala asked the government to clarify the reports on Chinese surveillance of India. He asked why the Modi government was repeatedly “failing” on the national security front.

Congressional demand for a debate on China will be addressed at the business advisory committee meeting of both houses on Tuesday.

