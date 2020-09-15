Chidambaram says India is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions are allowed | India News
Members of Congress left the Lok Sabha and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex after they were not allowed to speak following a statement by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the border clash with China in eastern Ladakh.
“India today is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions can be asked and no debate allowed,” he tweeted.
– P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 1600184462000
Chidambaram also attacked the Center for his statement that he has no data on the number of migrants who died during the confinement.
“India today is a unique country where data is not kept on migrants who died on the long journey back home or who died after arriving home,” he said in a series of tweets.
The former finance minister also sought to corner the government in the country’s economic situation.
“India is today a unique economy where cash or grain transfers amounting to 1.7 percent of GDP are considered adequate ‘fiscal stimulus’.
“India is today a miracle nation where the ‘fastest growing economy’ became ‘the deepest decline’ in a matter of 3 months,” he said.
The country’s GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020-21 declined by 23.9 percent due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.