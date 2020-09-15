Chidambaram says India is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions are allowed | India News

India Top Headlines

India today is a unique parliamentary democracy where questions cannot be asked and debate is not allowed. – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 1600184462000

NEW DELHI: India is a unique MP democracy where no questions are asked and no debate takes place, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday after the party was not allowed to speak on the issue of the Ladakh clash at the Lok Sabha.Members of Congress left the Lok Sabha and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex after they were not allowed to speak following a statement by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the border clash with China in eastern Ladakh.“India today is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions can be asked and no debate allowed,” he tweeted.

Chidambaram also attacked the Center for his statement that he has no data on the number of migrants who died during the confinement.

“India today is a unique country where data is not kept on migrants who died on the long journey back home or who died after arriving home,” he said in a series of tweets.

The former finance minister also sought to corner the government in the country’s economic situation.

“India is today a unique economy where cash or grain transfers amounting to 1.7 percent of GDP are considered adequate ‘fiscal stimulus’.

“India is today a miracle nation where the ‘fastest growing economy’ became ‘the deepest decline’ in a matter of 3 months,” he said.

The country’s GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020-21 declined by 23.9 percent due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.