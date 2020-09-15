Arvind Kejriwal: Two images of CM Kejriwal have Twitter games

India Top Headlines

Today, the second Sunday of the dengue campaign, I checked my house again and changed the fresh water collected… https://t.co/v1mhD1iXD5 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 1599975989000

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went viral on Monday after some Twitter users modified one of the images posted by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal.CM Kejriwal had posted some photos on September 13, the second Sunday of the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute ‘dengue campaign reminding citizens to clean stagnant water from plants, pots, etc. to prevent mosquito breeding.

However, on Monday, Twitter user Krishna, known for his Photoshop expertise, shared two identical photos of CM Kejriwal with a single word “FIXED.”

PERMANENT………….! https://t.co/ZG3PMfAFba – Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) 1600079424000

Twitterati was visibly curious to know what Krishna had ‘arranged’ since the photo resembled those shared by the Chief Minister himself the day before.

After close observation, some users were able to calculate the difference between the two photos.

The difference between the photo shared by the senior minister and the one edited by Krishna is that Kejriwal posted a photo that showed him watering the saucer under the pot while Krishna edited the photo to show Kejriwal watering the pot and not the saucer.

All AAP MLAs as part of the dengue campaign post images while searching their residences for standing water in an effort to motivate citizens.