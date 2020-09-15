India Top Headlines

Amid tensions in LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh | India News

LEH: From space heaters and weather-appropriate clothing to rations, fuel, and tents that protect from the biting cold, all necessary supplies have arrived in advanced areas for the Army to prepare for the long, freezing winter in the Ladakh region, officials said amid tensions in the Royal Line of Control.

The Ladakh region witnesses freezing temperatures and is mostly isolated from the rest of the country for months during winters. Since tensions between the Indian and Chinese armies in LAC show no signs of abating, both sides have significantly increased the presence of their troops.

Consequently, the Indian army has been reinforcing its reserves of food, ammunition, fuel and, most importantly, winter equipment.

Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff of the Fire and Fury Corps, also known as the XIV Corps, which is mandated to secure the borders along the borders of China and Pakistan from Kargil to Ladakh, said the unit prides itself on its advanced winter stocking.

Our storage levels, whether it be rations, fuel, oils and lubricants, tents and heating appliances that include bukhari (heaters) or kero-heaters, or ammunition, are good, “Kapoor told reporters here.

Whenever these things need to be supplied, they have already been supplied. We are sure that the system has become so greasy that in the next few days it will give an excellent result, he said.

Kapoor said that the entire Ladakh region has been connected to two main roads: the Manali-Leh axis and the Jammu-Srinagar-Leh axis.

These shafts are closed for almost six months. But in the last few months, we have reduced it to 120 days. In the coming days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel. The Darcha-Nimu-Padam link is also ready and in the immediate future, the Ladakh region will have year-round connectivity, he said.

Fuel also plays a critical role for the armed forces, especially in the Ladakh region, where soldiers in advanced areas use it to keep warm in low temperatures.

The body also operates one of the highest altitude fuel, oil and lubricant reservoirs.

We supply fuel for both our vehicles and our men, so the bukharis keep them warm in the cold weather on the front line, said Brigadier Rakesh Manocha, in charge of logistics.

In the tents, officials said that indigenously developed Arctic tents can withstand temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees, while high-altitude tents have the ability to withstand temperatures between minus 40 and minus 50 degrees.

Tents and suitable winter clothing have also been supplied to the outpost areas, an official said.

The ration has also been stored properly, from pre-cooked, packaged and canned items to food grains, they added.

Brigadier AS Rathore said: We have full supply requirements for all troops that are deployed in the Ladakh sector. All warehouses are completely filled to the brim.

