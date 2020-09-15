India Top Headlines

Air India: The choice is between privatizing it or closing it, says Puri

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Air India, with a debt of Rs 60 billion, would face closure if not privatized. Responding to a debate on the 2020 Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, Puri also responded to allegations of favoritism from the opposition behind winning bids by the Adani Group to operate and develop six airports, including Thiruvananthapuram, and said that there was a 19% gap between the Kerala government and the winning bid. .

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings and grant legal status to regulatory institutions, including DGCA, was passed by oral vote shortly after Puri’s response. The bill proposes to increase the fines for violations to Rs 1 crore from Rs 10 lakh.

Puri assured the Chamber that domestic civil aviation operations would return to pre-Covid levels by the end of the year. He also praised the Vande Bharat mission, under which 16 lakh people had been evacuated / repatriated from all over the world, also at much lower fares than other airlines charge.

Earlier, responding to concerns raised by MPs like CPI’s Binoy Visvam regarding the move to privatize Air India, Puri said members must understand that the choice for government is really between the privatization of the national airline and its closure.

“If we could avoid it, we would keep it with us, but with a 60 billion rupee debt, the choice is not between privatization and no privatization… the choice is between privatize and shut down. We are confident that the airline, in working order and with excellent performance, will hand itself over to its new owner so that Air India and its flag will continue to fly, ”he said.

Refuting KC Venugopal’s accusations from Congress that Adani Group had won tenders to develop and operate 6 airports in violation of the rules and against the advice of some of its own ministries and departments, Puri said that an open tender could not be held. competitive in the last 15 years due to the prior experience clause. “I am making a limited point, we are moving from a limited number of actors in the airport sector, to expanding it and opening it up to global entities,” he said.

He added that while the country’s busiest airports in Delhi and Mumbai account for 33% of traffic, the six airports awarded to Adani Group account for only 9%.

Speaking about the Thiruvananthapuram airport offer in particular, raised by Venugopal and Viswam, Puri said that the issue was discussed between the Kerala government, NITI Aayog and an empowered group of secretaries. “Kerala said they would participate as long as they could get the right of first refusal (ROFR), that is, if their offer was within 10% of the ROFR, it will go in their favor. When the sealed offer was opened, this gap was 19.3%, ”he said, while noting that Adani was already running a successful port at an approximate distance from the airport.

Puri also countered Congressional Leader Vivek Tankha’s figures on India’s falling security ratings, saying the DGCA received the award given by the ICAO President in 2019, placed in Category I by the majority. from international regulators and its record of accidents per million flights was 0.82 compared to the global average of 3.09 in 2019.

