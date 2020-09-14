What’s to celebrate in ‘Hindi Diwas’ for non-Hindi speakers, asks Kumaraswamy | India News

India Top Headlines

In India, which has a different language, a different culture and a different heritage … – HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) 1600050707000

BENGALURU: Calling the celebration of ‘Hindi Diwas’ a “covert method” to impose the language on people who speak other languages, JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday demanded its cancellation.In a series of tweets on a day when Hindi Diwas is celebrated, the former Chief Minister cautioned against the “imposition” of the language, saying that Kannadigas’ warm nature should not be interpreted as his weakness.“In India, which is a land of diverse language, culture and traditions, various means are being used to impose Hindi on people who speak other languages, including Kannada. Today’s Hindi Diwas is also one of those clandestine methods. Proud Kannadigas oppose this Hindi Diwas who is a symbol of linguistic arrogance, “Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada.

Hindi is not our national language and there is no such concept in our constitution, he said, alleging that despite this there have been attempts to project it as a national language and “make policy about it.”

“Now it has gone to the extreme. Before people of other languages ​​rebel against such attempts, the imposition of Hindi must be stopped,” he added.

Education or learning is used as an excuse to impose Hindi, Kumaraswamy said, adding that learning can only be by choice and not by imposition.

The imposition of one language must not question the identity of another language; It should not lead to the “expiration” of another language or undermine the culture, diversity and unity of the country, he said.

Noting that September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who fought for the implementation of Hindi in the central administration, he asked: “What can non-Hindi speakers celebrate? Canceled.”

Kumaraswamy said that if Hindi Diwas is to be celebrated, the Center must observe the days of all other official languages, including Kannada, across the country.

“Separate days should be announced for this. November 1 (Karnataka formation day) should be observed as Kannada day across the country.”

In recent times, a wave of “anti-Hindi imposition” sentiment has gathered momentum in a section of Karnataka’s population.

Slogans like, “Hindi Gotthilla Hogo. Naavu Kannadigaru, Naavu Dravidaru” (We don’t know Hindi, go away. We are Kannadigas, we are Dravidians), also #ServeInMyLanguage, a social media campaign demanding that government services be available in Kannada. gained traction.

Like Hindi Diwas, the national three-language formula education policy was also an attempt to impose Hindi, said Kumaraswamy, son of former HD Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

“Kannadigas’s friendliness should not be considered her weakness …”, he added.

The JD (S) leader had recently asked how much more people of other languages, including Kannadigas, have to “sacrifice” in this country for not knowing Hindi.

Claiming that southern political leaders were deprived of opportunities by “Hindi politics and discrimination”, he had also said that it has prevented many South Indians from becoming prime minister.