US President Donald Trump Predicts Cooling Weather at Wildfire Briefing
SACRAMENTO: President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that global warming will be reversed and dismissed climate change as a cause of fierce fires engulfing swaths of the western U.S. during a briefing with local officials in California.
Trump, who flew to Sacramento in central California on the third day of a re-election campaign twist, rebuffed state leaders who said climate change is the basis for the growing fires.
“It’ll start to get cooler. Just watch,” he insisted Wade Crowfoot, director of the California Natural Resources Agency.
The official replied: “I wish science would agree with you.”
This was Trump’s first visit to California since the devastating fires started there and in Washington and Oregon.
Minutes earlier, Democratic challenger Joe Biden called Trump a “climate arsonist” whose policies are contributing to natural disasters.
Upon arrival at McClellan Park near Sacramento, Trump repeated his argument that the wildfires are instead due to insufficient maintenance of forest areas to make them less combustible.
“There has to be strong forest management,” said the Republican.
“With regard to forests, when the trees fall after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become very dry. They become really like a matchstick,” he said. “They just explode.”
But at the briefing, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, responded that the fires are driven primarily by global warming.
Newsom acknowledged that “we have not done justice to our forest management,” although he noted that more than half of the land in California is under federal, not state, control.
But he said the overwhelming cause of the problem is much greater.
“The hot spots are getting hotter, the dry ones are getting drier,” he said. “We present the science and the observed evidence is self-evident: that climate change is real and that is making it worse.”
After the briefing ended, Crowfoot sought to have the last word, tweeting, “It really won’t get any cooler, Mr. President” on a graph showing the relentless rise in temperatures in California since the 1980s.
