Trump sees Kamala, not Biden, as main rival and threat to hopes of his second term

WASHINGTON (AP) – US President Donald Trump has practically designated Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris as his main rival for the Nov. 3 election, suggesting she could even be the next president, though he implicitly acknowledges that he could lose the election.“His (Joe Biden’s) handlers and the fake news outlets are doing everything they can to make the election pass. Then he’s resigning, or whatever, and we’re stuck in a super liberal job that NO ONE wanted!” Trump tweeted Monday morning, one of several tweets in recent days calling Biden weak and sick, and that he will be overrun by a socialist squad led by Kamala Harris.

Trump’s furious attacks, some of them fraught with racial harassment and claims for summary justice and claims for vigilantism and summary justice without due process, come amid searing revelations about a president who has brought a wrecking ball to the roads. established in Washington. Over the weekend, Trump backed the extrajudicial killings and described the death of an alleged shooting suspect by US marshals as “retaliation.”

“This guy was a violent criminal and the US Marshals killed him. And I’ll tell you something, that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retaliation, “Trump told Fox News Jeanine Pirro about the sheriffs who shot dead an army veteran who was allegedly a member of Antifa.

While the president’s endorsement of summary retribution has shocked American civil society with its long history of seeking justice rather than revenge, it is applauded by his supporters, some of whom have openly supported the armed vigilantism of private militias and citizens who they exercise second amendment rights. , “including the use of heavy weapons to protect private property without informing authorities. In one such incident, a white couple who pointed guns at protesters marching through their closed private property was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention, enshrining the principle of using heavy weapons, supposedly for personal defense, without seeking government intervention.

Some analysts see Trump targeting Kamala as part of an effort to rile his base against someone he (and they) perceive as a foreigner. In a campaign speech in Nevada on Sunday, Trump once again touched on the possibility of a woman becoming president of the United States, but maintained that it would not be her (Kamala) and suggested that he succeed Biden midway through. period was not the correct way to get to the oval office. .

Trump’s endorsement of vigilantism, summary punishment without due process, and indirect ramblings about a possible Kamala Harris presidency, comes amid new embarrassment for him when a former White House staff member calls it a tool. and a “useful idiot” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

“President Trump must be considered a useful idiot and fellow traveler, which makes him an unwitting agent of Putin,” Alexander Vindman, the NSC staff member who raised a red flag on phone calls, told The Atlantic. from Trump to the leader of Ukraine. This month caused a furor by reporting that the President of the United States had called those in the military “losers” and “fools.”

“They may or may not have dirt on it, but they don’t have to use it. They have more effective and less risky ways of using it. He has aspirations to be the kind of leader Putin is, so he admires him. He likes strong authoritarian men who act with impunity, without checks and balances. So he will try to please Putin, “Vindman explained, adding:” In the Army we call it ‘free chicken’, something you don’t have to work for, it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken. ”

Trump has repeatedly denied that it is a tool of Russia, calling the charges “hoax” and “fake news” in that sense, even though he has been deferential and compliant with Moscow and once publicly sought Russia’s help in finding the ones. Missed emails from Hillary Clinton during the election, a statement she later dismissed as a joke.

On Monday, Trump continued to scold the media by calling the new revelations that he had ridiculed the US military as a hoax, even though he has discredited military service on the record, even ridiculing the late Senator John. McCain for being made a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Trump also bragged about avoiding military service, which according to his niece Mary Trump, was the norm in the family and was made fun of by his own father when he signed up for the service.

On Monday, Trump headed to California to inspect the wildfires that have devastated parts of the West Coast, while boasting a “51% approval rating in Rasmussen’s poll. 95% in the Republican Party” and promising a Booming economy next year if you win. . Kamala Harris will also be in California, her home state, at the same time.