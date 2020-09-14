India Top Headlines

The government bans onion exports as prices triple in a month

MUMBAI: India has banned onion exports on Monday, the government said in a notification, as prices tripled in a month after excessive rains affected crops in southern states.

All onion varieties were banned from export with immediate effect, the government said.

India is the world’s largest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cuisine. Countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

Wholesale prices at India’s largest onion trading center, Lasalgaon, in the western state of Maharashtra, have nearly tripled in one month to Rs 30,000 ($ 408.52) per tonne.

Excessive rains in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have damaged the summer-sown crop and delayed the harvest in other states, said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters Association.

Times of India