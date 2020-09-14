The coronavirus was made in the Wuhan laboratory, says a Chinese virologist
NEW DELHI: In a shocking revelation, a Chinese virologist claimed that the coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, and offered scientific evidence to back up his claims.
In an exclusive conversation with ‘Loose Women’, a British talk show, Dr Li-Meng Yan, the scientist said she was assigned to investigate a “new pneumonia” in Wuhan. She said that she discovered a cover-up operation regarding the coronavirus during her investigation.
Dr. Li-Meng, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health said it conducted two investigations into the new pneumonia in China, the first between December and early January and the second in mid-January, before fleeing to the United States from Hong Kong.
“I decided to report this fact to my supervisor, who is also a consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO). There was no response from WHO and my supervisor. They all warned me not to cross the right line and keep quiet or whatever. otherwise it would disappear, “he said.
The virologist said she hoped her supervisor “would do the right thing on behalf of the Chinese government and the WHO.”
Several countries, including the United States, have criticized both China and the WHO for covering up the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Li-Meng revealed that she had contacted a famous Chinese YouTuber in the US The exhibit, which was in Chinese, said that the Communist Party of China was covering up the COVID-19 crisis and had a person-to-person transmission of the virus.
He also said that the coronavirus is a “high-mutation virus” that will soon become an outbreak and that the seafood market in Wuhan and the intermediate hosts of the virus were just a “smoke screen.”
The doctor then made the shocking revelation that the “virus is not from nature” and was from a “Chinese government controlled laboratory in Wuhan.”
“This is based on the China Military Institute which discovered and possessed some bad coronaviruses called CC45 and ZXC41. Based on that, after laboratory modification it becomes a new virus,” he said.
When asked if she had scientific evidence on the disclosure, Dr. Li-Meng said she has intelligence from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local doctors and others across China. “These are the truths and all the other things were covered up,” he added.
The virologist said she is working on a scientific report with a small group of top scientists from around the world and it will be published soon.
“There are two reports. The first one will arrive in several days and will tell people all the evidence,” he said, adding that the coronavirus is a highly contagious and dangerous virus.
When asked if she was concerned for her safety after fleeing Hong Kong, the doctor commented that she wanted to get the message out to the world as soon as possible.
“It was very scary at the time. But I had to do it because I’m a doctor and I can’t see it happen. If I don’t tell the world the truth, I will regret it. So this foundation that is based in New York secretly helped me out. from Hong Kong. They help people who are against the Chinese government, “he added.
Giving insight into her unpublished scientific report, Dr. Li-Meng said that anyone, even those without a background in biology, can read it.
“The genome sequence is like our human fingerprint. So based on this, you can recognize and identify this thing. So, I used the existing evidence on the Sars-CoV-2 genome sequence to tell people why. It came from China and why are they the only ones who made it, “he said.
In addition, he said: “You can check it, identify it and verify it yourself. It is essential for us to know the origins of the virus. Otherwise, it will be a threat to everyone’s life.”
