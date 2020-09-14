Same-sex marriage cannot be legalized: Government | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Two years after the Supreme Court decriminalized Section 377 of the IPC, four members of the LGTBQ community petitioned the Delhi Supreme Court to legalize same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act, but it was they encountered strong opposition from the Center, who said this was a lack of various criminal and civil laws that recognize marriage only between a “biological man and woman.”

The petitioners, Delhi-based Abhijit Iyer Mitra and Gita Thadani, along with Madurai-based Gopi Shankar M and G Oorvasi, told a court of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 states that “a marriage can be solemnized between any two Hindus” and, therefore, there could be no objections to same-sex marriage between two Hindus from the LGBT community.

The petitioners requested a statement that since Article 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1956 does not distinguish between homosexual and heterosexual couples, the right of same-sex couples to marry should be recognized in law.

But the Center, through Attorney General Tushar Mehta, registered its opposition to the petitioners’ petition. He said he had no instructions from the government on the specific issues raised by the petitioners. However, he said he could argue bluntly that same-sex marriage runs counter to various criminal and civil laws that recognize marriage between “biological men and women” only.

He said that India’s social norms and cultural ethics were codified in statutory laws, such as forbidden degrees of ‘sapinda’ relationships and marriages, adding that both conditions had different criteria for a man and a woman to enter into a marriage alliance. In a same-sex marriage, who will be the man and who will be the woman to hold this legal status, he asked. The SG said that there were different age criteria for men and women in a marriage and asked how it was to be enforced. In case of domestic violence in a same-sex marriage, who will be the woman to enforce her rights under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act of 2005, she asked.

Mehta also cited Section 498A of the IPC, which punishes the husband and his relatives for inflicting physical and mental torture on the wife for up to three years in prison. The judicial interpretation of the laws also establishes that if a woman commits suicide or dies unnaturally within seven years of marriage, cruelty will be presumed and the case will be investigated. She drew the attention of the HC to the problems in enforcing this provision in a same-sex marriage.

He said that at this point, he could think about these legal complexities that could arise if same-sex marriage were legalized, and said that since it would require amendments to many criminal and civil laws, it would be best left to the determination of the Parliament. through debate.

When the court asked the SG whether the Center would submit an affidavit in response to the petition, he said: “The issue raises purely legal issues, which I am pointing out. I will present a note. Issues of law do not require filing of an affidavit at this stage. “The HC recognized that around the world, things were changing, even if the position in the law might be different and it might or might not be applicable to India. .

