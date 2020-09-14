India Top Headlines

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, drawing ire from NDA | India News

PATNA: On Monday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal cast doubt on the letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, just a couple of days before his last breath, sparking angry reactions from the ruling NDA in Bihar. .

Singh, who died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Sunday, announced his resignation from the party on Thursday in a handwritten video addressed to incarcerated RJD Supreme Lalu Prasad, and followed up with a series of communications, the next day, calling the Attention. of Prime Minister Nitish Kumar towards a series of issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while paying valuable tributes to the late leader on Sunday, also referred to Singh’s letter to Bihar’s chief minister, where he raised the issue of developing his old seat at Lok Sabha, Vaishali.

“I will ask Nitish Kumar to implement the development projects that he wrote about in the letter. Together, the state and the Center, let us fulfill his wishes,” Modi said.

Nitish Kumar, who is Lalu Prasad’s archrival and heads Janata Dal (United), had told reporters at the assembly hall on Sunday night, where Singh’s remains were taken on the way to his hometown. for cremation, “we have begun to act on the requests of the late Raghuvansh babu.

“Some questions raised by him fall within the scope of the Center and we have referred them to the government of the Union for it to adopt the appropriate measures.”

Among other things, Singh had sought to extend the benefits of MGNREGA to the agricultural sector.

He had also expressed the wish that a huge begging bowl believed to have been used by the Buddha, now kept in a museum in restless Kabul, be brought from the capital of Afghanistan and kept in the Vaishali district, where the Deceased leader belonged to and that is one of the many places identified as part of the “Buddha Circuit”.

A screenshot of Nitish Kumar’s written response to Singh, written while he was still alive, was also shared on the official Twitter account of the prime minister’s office.

The letter Singh sent him had surprised Lalu Prasad, who responded the same day saying: “I don’t think … a letter supposedly written by you is on social media. Me, my family and the RJD family who have breastfed Quiero that you recover soon and be among us. You are not going anywhere. ”

After learning of the death of his longtime partner, the RJD boss tweeted on Sunday: “The day before yesterday I had told him that he will not go anywhere. But he has gone so far. I am speechless, I am sad.. Always. you will be in my memory “.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and MLC Subodh Rai smelled a rat and stated that “no person, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, can write a letter.”

Singh had been admitted to the AIIMS ICU about a week ago for treatment of complications he had developed after recovering from Covid-19. He was put on a ventilator late on Friday and he died less than 48 hours later.

Rai, who claimed to have met Singh in Patna after his recovery from the coronavirus, said he was “obviously upset by many things he had freely expressed. But he never betrayed any intention to leave the party he had nurtured. The state government is doing” . policy on the matter “.

In particular, Singh, while in treatment for Covid-19, announced his resignation from the post of national vice president, upset by reports of a mob don turned politician Rama Singh, by whom he was defeated at Vaishali in the 2014 Lok. Sabha surveys, joining the RJD.

Bhai Virendra noted that the letters written to Nitish Kumar were “too many in number and shared on social media at too short intervals” and claimed that the entire episode pointed to “an NDA conspiracy.”

The RJD leaders found support from the leader of Congress, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who had previously been with Lalu Prasad’s party.

“I met Raghuvansh babu just a week ago. He was a transparent man and if he had really been thinking of resigning from his party, he would not have tried to hide it. There is some conspiracy on some level,” said the congressional leader.

There is much speculation that the former Union minister, who remained loyal to Lalu Prasad for more than three decades, changed his mind over his eldest son, Satya Prakash Singh, who is said to have quit his corporate job with the intention of doing the political plunge.

The JD (U) is said to have been proposing a legislative council seat for the son of the veteran RJD leader since before his death.

However, the NDA expressed outrage at the insinuations of the RJD leaders.

“They don’t appear to be ashamed. They never cared for his well-being while he struggled for life. Singh was proud of his roots in Vaishali, the seat of the world’s first republic, and raised a problem related to it.

“The RJD is talking nonsense. Even Lalu did not show the recklessness to question Singh’s actions,” angered Neeraj Kumar, senior leader of JD (U) and minister of state at the Department of Information and Public Relations.

BJP state spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that “Singh had been tormented by the pettiness of the new generation of RJD leaders. Who can forget Tej Pratap Yadav’s disparaging remarks? Cursed by its founding member, the party is now on the brink of extinction “.

Yadav, the fickle eldest son of the supreme RJD, had reacted to Singh’s exodus by saying “a lota (pot) of water makes no difference in an ocean.”

