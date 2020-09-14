India Top Headlines

Rajnath is likely to make a statement in Parliament on the India-China issue | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday about the continuing clash between Indian and Chinese troops throughout LAC in eastern Ladakh, parliamentary sources said.

The statement would take on meaning in the context of the Opposition’s demands for a debate on the subject.

Singh had met his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in Moscow recently. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Economic Affairs Committee are likely to meet by videoconference on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition seeks to corner the government in its handling of the confrontation with China along the Royal Line of Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, the economic recession and unemployment, and is pushing for discussions on these issues.

Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands at the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by President Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has yet been allocated for these discussions.

The Lok Sabha BAC will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the business program for the first week.

At the BAC, Congress has also made similar demands for Rajya Sabha.

