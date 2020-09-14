Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Will Bet On Foreign Flavor For Success | Cricket news

Sports

IPL 2020:

The foreign contingent, particularly the quartet of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, give Royals a reputation for a team capable of stunning the high-octane IPL giants.While Buttler has the responsibility of kicking off the innings, Archer is the leader of the bowling attack. In the absence of a star Indian name on the team, the foreign players, which also include David Miller, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye and Oshane Thomas, will have to do the heavy lifting.

In a scenario where any one of the ‘fearful four’ is not performing or unavailable, the Royals will be in danger of losing their stinger. The cushion provided by Indian hitter Sanju Samson will be crucial. The Kerala player comes with a picture of a menacing hitter, but he needs to avoid the label of being inconsistent.

New additions in the form of the under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal and the seasoned Robin Uthappa are the biggest asset for the Jaipur-based franchise and promise to ease the burden on their foreign counterparts.

To the relief of the Royals, Shreyas Gopal’s leg spin is a formidable weapon, capable of turning a match. Given the whimsical nature of T20 matches coupled with the dominating presence of individual shows, the Smith-led outfit cannot be taken lightly.