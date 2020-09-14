India Top Headlines

Prashant Bhushan Files Petition for Review in South Carolina Against Conviction and Fine in Contempt | India News

NEW DELHI: Lead attorney Prashant Bhushan filed a petition for review in the Supreme Court Monday against his sentence convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1 for criminal contempt of court in the suo motu contempt case for his tweets.

Earlier today, Bhushan said that he will present the fine in the registry today, but added that that does not mean that he accepts the ruling of the Supreme Court. He said he will file a petition for review against the conviction and fine.

The lead counsel had filed a petition in the superior court on September 12 seeking instructions for an appeal against the conviction in criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and different court.

Bhushan was convicted and fined Re 1 by the Supreme Court in connection with a criminal case of contempt of court suo motu for two of his tweets.

One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his posting on a photo of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bicycle. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing another contempt of court case against Bhushan for his 2009 magazine interview in which he was quoted as saying that half of India’s 16 former Chief Justices (CJI) were corrupt.

Times of India