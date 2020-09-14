politically-conscious-star-athletes-are-destined-to-catalyze-an-upheaval-in-the-way-sports-are-managed

Sports

Naomi Osaka, the new US Open women’s champion, attracted attention not only for her play. She appeared at each of her matches wearing a face mask that displayed the name of an African American killed in the recent past. Separately, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas showed his support for Black Lives Matter in his outfit.

Athletes have taken political positions before. It has not been easy. International sports federations discourage an overt display of a political stance, as it may upset one of the constituent members or commercial sponsors. In this context, it is relevant that the cricketer Mooen Ali, who represented England in 2014, had problems with a bracelet bearing the message “Free Palestine”. His national cricket table allowed him to wear the bracelet, but the world federation, ICC, canceled the first.

Black Lives Matter has raised political awareness among many athletes on different continents. Increased political awareness and the desire to use the sports field to make a statement will make it more difficult for administrators to balance multiple interests. A smoothie awaits us.