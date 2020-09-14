India Top Headlines

PM Modi seeks unequivocal support from parliament for the armed forces | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the start of the 18-day monsoon session of parliament on Monday, said he believes parliament and its members will deliver an unequivocal message that the country strongly supports the soldiers in a moment in which they are deployed at the borders in adverse circumstances.

“The current session of parliament is different for another reason. Our soldiers are performing their duties at the borders with chivalry. They are deployed in inaccessible mountainous areas where snowfall will also start soon, ”said the Prime Minister.

His comments reportedly referred to forces deployed in the eastern Ladakh region, on the India-China border, where the tension continues.

Saying that the Indian soldiers are protecting the homeland with full strength and confidence, the Prime Minister said: “Sadan ek swar se, ek bhavana se, ek Sankalp se yeh Sandesh dega ki sena ke jawano ke saath pura desh khada dai” (Parliament will send a strong message with one voice and with a determination that the whole country is with the armed forces. ”

The prime minister’s call on lawmakers to send the message of support for the armed forces came at a time when opposition parties have been demanding a debate on the current tension on the India-China border.

However, the government has not yet made clear the possibility of a discussion, although sources have said that there will be a statement from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter.

The prime minister said that the parliament session is starting in unprecedented circumstances. “There is Corona and there is duty. However, all the deputies chose the path of duty. I congratulate you and express my gratitude. This time, RS-LS will take place at different times of the day. It will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, ”said the prime minister.

Urging people to continue to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of the Corona crisis, the prime minister said: “Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want a vaccine to be developed as soon as possible from any corner of the world, for our scientists to be successful and for us to be able to get everyone out of this problem ”.

The prime minister said that the budget session had to be shortened due to the crown crisis, which makes the current session more important as several important decisions must be made.

“Intense and detailed discussions play an important role in understanding any topic. I hope we can add value to the great tradition of productive discussions at home, ”said the prime minister.

