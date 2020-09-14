Mahindra Thar Review: Mahindra Thar First Drive Review: Easier to Live With Second Gen

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: With the flavor of the season being SUVs, every automaker intends to have a cake with upgraded hatchbacks, crossovers and minivans. By inheriting the genes that do it all, Thar, along with a few others, lives up to the reputation of SUVs. Mahindra took 10 years to turn the Thar into an urban off-road king with modern amenities.The hype surrounding newcomer Thar is unmatched. We have a limited time with him before launch.The first good thing about the new Thar is the trimmings. The lower adventure or AX version is available in both diesel and gasoline with manual transmission only. A soft top with R16 steel wheels and steps are standard.

The premium LX or deluxe version has a hardtop or convertible top. The gasoline variant only becomes automatic, while the diesel has both options. Luxury, as the name suggests, brings comforts and conveniences like height-adjustable front seats, touchscreen infotainment, R18 alloy wheels and more.

The design has changed quite a bit to meet pedestrian safety standards, keeping the Mahindra Classics historical factor intact. Thar will have a customizable top: soft, hard and convertible.

Thar’s tall stance and short wheelbase have changed quite a bit. Based on Mahindra’s third-generation platform, which is also used in the Scorpio, there is more space inside the cabin. Mahindra says the wheelbase has been increased to allow easier access to the second row.

The space in the rear is much better than before with the adjustable seat tilt. In the hardtop variants, you also get ceiling-mounted speakers. The cockpit looks a lot like the TUV, for example the steering wheel, infotainment system and AC knobs. What doesn’t seem appropriate are the loose cables hanging from the ceiling and the unfinished velvet rugs on the sides.

The spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate and is divided into two halves. Pull the door open and lift the glass panel to access the tiny boot.

The front of the Thar looks different from the previous generation, especially due to the Wrangler-inspired grille and new LED daytime running lights. The headlights continue to be halogen with an old-school circular shape.

The mHawk, producing 130 hp and 320 Nm, combined with a 6-speed manual was our test vehicle. BS6 has surely taken some of the wind out of the sail for Thar. And that’s not a bad thing at all. The engine feels more refined than before and NVH levels have improved tremendously. Gear changes are still quite long along with deep clutch travel. That said, the gummy effect associated with the gear level is gone.

In terms of ride quality, there is a lot of lateral movement inside the cabin all the time, and that is mainly due to the body frame on the ladder. Once you get used to that, the drawbacks you need to overcome are the spongy brakes and vague steering feedback at highway speeds. That being said, it is not an absolute judgment of Thar as the off road trail is not yet part of our itinerary.

Thar, nothing less than an icon, was rough and hard to live with. In its second generation, Mahindra has improved styling and added comfort into the mix. The second-generation Thar at launch is expected to be priced at Rs 10 lakh and 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Do you think it’s good enough to fit your urban lifestyle?