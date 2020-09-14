Kangana, ‘Common Citizen’, Meets with Maharashtra Governor to Call for ‘Justice’ | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter battle with the ruler Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday to complain about the “injustice” done to him. Kangana, who was accompanied by her sister Rangoli, explained her “point of view” to the governor and called for “justice” during the 45-minute meeting, sources said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Raj Bhavan, Kangana said that it is not a policy and that she had met with the governor as a common citizen. “I told him about the injustice that had been inflicted on me and what happened was inappropriate. It was indecent behavior, ”she said, adding that the governor listened to her like a daughter.

The meeting took place days after the BMC, ruled by the Seine, demolished alleged illegal alterations to Kangana’s Bandra bungalow following a verbal dispute between the ruling party and her after she compared Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and questioned the organization’s handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Mumbai Police.

Kangana then tweeted: “I recently met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I explained my point of view and also asked for justice to be done to me. It will restore the faith of the common citizen and particularly of the daughters in the system. ”

Refusing to comment on the meeting, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said, “The (Kangana) issue is over for us. We stopped talking about her. ”

