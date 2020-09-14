India Top Headlines

India Says China Lays Cables to Strengthen Communications at Border Conflict Point | India News

LEH: Two Indian officials said Chinese troops were laying a network of fiber optic cables near the Himalayan border with India, suggesting they are working for the long term despite high-level talks aimed at resolving a deadlock there.

Such cables, which would provide forward troops with secure lines of communication with bases in the rear, have recently been detected south of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, a senior government official said.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the matter from Reuters, while defense officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops backed by tanks and planes are at an awkward stalemate along a 70-kilometer-long frontline south of the lake.

A third Indian official said on Monday that there have been no significant withdrawals or reinforcements from either side since the foreign ministers of the two countries met last week.

“He’s just as tense as before,” he said.

Above Leh, the main city of Ladakh, Indian warplanes flew all morning, their engines rumbling and echoing through the valley surrounded by arid brown mountains.

“Our greatest concern is that they have laid fiber optic cables for high-speed communications,” said the first official, referring to the southern shore of the lake, where Indian and Chinese troops are only a few hundred meters apart at some points. .

“They have been laying fiber optic cables on the southern shore at breakneck speed,” he said.

Indian intelligence agencies noticed similar cables north of Pangong Tso Lake about a month ago, the second government official said.

The first Indian government official said authorities were alerted to such activity after satellite images showed unusual lines in the sand of the high-altitude deserts south of Pangong Tso.

These lines were judged by Indian experts, and corroborated by foreign intelligence agencies, as communication cables laid in trenches, he said, even near the Spanggur gap, between the hills where soldiers recently fired into the air for the first time in decades.

Indian officials say a buildup in border infrastructure on their side has also likely played a role in the months-long confrontation.

The Chinese have complained that India is building roads and airstrips in and around its disputed border, and Beijing says this sparked tensions along the border.

A former Indian military intelligence official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said fiber optic cables offer communications security, as well as the ability to send data such as images and documents.

“If you talk into the radio, you can get trapped. Communications over fiber optic cables are secure,” he said.

The Indian military still relies on radio communications, the first official said, although he said it was encrypted.

