ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who was recently brought to Delhi from Mumbai by a team from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case, tested positive for Covid -19. Kochhar has been admitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.His defense attorney Vijay Aggarwal, who had met him yesterday at ED’s office at its Khan Market headquarters here, has also entered quarantine.A Mumbai court had sent Deepak Kochhar into ED custody until September 19 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of ICICI Bank loans to Videocon. However, he was also allowed to have several meetings with his lawyer.The ER team had taken him to Delhi to confront him with voluminous documents and other materials collected during raids on his office.

Additional Attorney General Anil Singh and Attorney Naveen Kumar Matta, representing the DE, had alleged that during the course of the investigation, Deepak had remained evasive and uncooperative.

“For the same reason, the investigation into certain crucial aspects of the case is still ongoing. Deepak Kochhar has deliberately failed to provide crucial documents / leads and took contradictory positions with the records, under one pretext or another, deliberately misleading the DE,” the lawyers had filed in court.

Deepak Kochhar’s position on certain crucial aspects is contrary to the records of the case, although he was given ample opportunity to refute the same, the lawyer said, adding that he also intentionally withheld information that was in his exclusive knowledge.

The ED has also said that there was material in possession and reason to believe that Deepak Kochhar is guilty of money laundering offenses as defined in the sections of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The economic crime watchdog had said that Deepak Kochhar is involved in laundering the proceeds of crime and has been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as uncontaminated.

He said he directly tried to please, knowingly to help, knowingly is a party and is in fact involved in a process or activity related to the proceeds of crime and projecting it as uncontaminated property.

In fact, he owns and continues to enjoy the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activity related to the scheduled crimes in this case, the ED had said.