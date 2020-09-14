Sports

From one finalist to another: David Miller amazed by MS Dhoni | Cricket news

DUBAI: David Miller is in awe of MS Dhoni’s finishing skills and the South African says he wants to absorb the calm of the former Indian captain in high-pressure racing chases.

Miller will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL from September 19 after eight years with Kings XI Punjab.

“I love the way Dhoni takes care of his affairs. Certainly his calm, you just think he’s always in control. The way he portrays himself, it’s something he’s extremely good at and I enjoy it about him. I try to emit the same energy, “Miller told ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

Miller is a fan of Dhoni, but he’s no stranger to the two-time World Cup winner’s weaknesses, though he prefers to stay away from details.

“… he has his strengths and weaknesses as a hitter and so do I. I tend to be amazed at some of his chases rather than ‘I want to hit like him.’ I guess I just want to finish games like he does.

“In terms of technique and the way you do it, we all have our own ways. I don’t think I can qualify or put me in a category.

“We will see how my career unfolds and ends and then we can look back and judge. Definitely, Dhoni is one of the best finalists in history; he has shown it many times. I love watching him play.”

Miller played just eight games for KXIP during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and last year he played 10, scoring 213 runs with a strike rate of 129.87.

What went wrong with KXIP in recent years?

“The last few years I haven’t played for Kings XI. I guess that’s one of the reasons I haven’t won games as well. But in terms of consistency, I feel like I’m better than ever. Now I have a lot more experience and I know what expected to do.

“In the IPL I had a bad season for Kings XI, and when I say bad season, it was not as good as the previous ones. It was not a horrible season, to say the least.”

The 2013 edition was groundbreaking for Miller, who broke 418 runs with a strike rate of 164.56. In the following season, he scored 446 runs with a strike rate of 149.16. He hasn’t been able to hit at that range since.

“I have lost the boat the last few years in terms of the game and I think it has created something that I have not been playing well. The games that I have played, I have contributed,” Miller said.

