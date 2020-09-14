Sports

Dream11 IPL: Tata Altroz ​​Becomes Official Partner of IPL 2020 |

MUMBAI: Tata Motors announced on Monday that Altroz ​​will be the official partner of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The hitter with the highest strike rate in the tournament drives home to the Altroz.

The IPL begins on September 19 and will be played at three venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, for a total of 50 days.

Continuing its partnership for the third year in a row with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Altroz ​​follows the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both official tournament partners, during 2018. and the 2019 seasons, respectively.

As an official partner, Tata Motors will display the Altroz ​​in the stadium at all three UAE venues throughout the tournament.

IPL matches will host the exciting Altroz ​​Super Striker Awards – the player with the best strike rate in the match will win the Altroz ​​Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of 100,000 rupees.

Furthermore, in addition to displaying the car in stadiums, Tata Motors will also creatively indulge its customers to spread the joy of the game through its dealerships and social media platforms.

Tata dealerships across India will be the place where customers can immerse themselves in the IPL environment. This year, fans will also have the opportunity to become Altroz ​​Super Strikers through the Altroz ​​Super Striker mobile game, Tata Motors reported.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Passenger Vehicle Marketing Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said: “The holiday season has started well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for cricket fans across the country. We are delighted to be back for the third year in a row with IPL and this time with a car that has set gold standards across the board – the Tata Altroz. ”

“Like the Altroz, which is the safest hatchback in India, this year’s IPL will be played in a safe and sanitized environment, keeping the safety of all players of the utmost importance in this current scenario. At Tata Motors, we have always been innovatively engaged with consumers in general, whose need today is more pronounced than ever. We have plans in place to engage viewers who will support their favorite teams virtually, on air and on digital platforms. We are sure to generate great value from this partnership and look forward to sharing the joy of watching cricket live with fans once again. ”

Brijesh Patel, President of IPL, said: “It is great that Tata Motors is continuing their partnership for the 2020 Dream11 IPL with their hatchback: Tata Altroz. Tata Motors are official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. In the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for the fans. In this challenging and unprecedented year, I hope that Tata Altroz ​​embraces technology to further engage IPL fans. We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Motors in 2020 and further growing our association. ”

