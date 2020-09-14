India Top Headlines

Days After JP Nadda Attack, Mamata Banerjee Tries to Woo Hindus | India News

CALCUTTA: Four days after BJP President JP Nadda accused Mamata Banerjee of being “anti-Hindu”, the Bengal CM announced on Monday a series of measures for the Hindu community, including a monthly stipend of 1,000 rupees. for “poor Brahmins” (purohits). in a clear attempt to deny criticism that his government’s policies are aimed at appeasing Muslims. Bengal imams and muezzins have received a similar grant from the state waqfs board, which in turn receives grants from the TMC government.

Mamata also announced the establishment of a Dalit Academy and the expansion of the Hindi Academy and the Rajbanshi Academy. In addition, he unveiled a plan to restore mandirs, masjids and gurdwaras in districts, with particular emphasis on the restoration of 14th century heritage temples in Bishnupur de Bankura, as part of his government’s “sarba dharma samanway” approach. TMC also formalized the structure of its Hindi cell and appointed MP Dinesh Trivedi, one of its prominent non-Bengali faces, as president.

The state also decided to cede land to the Brahmins in Kolaghat to establish a “tirthasthan for Sanatan Hindu Dharma”.

“Don’t take it any other way. About 8,000 poor Brahmins applied to me. We have decided to give them a monthly stipend of 1,000 rupees and build houses for them under the leadership of Bangla Abas Yojana. This is a fee. We will also consider such requests from Christian pastors. The 8,000 Brahmins will receive the stipend for the Puja months of October / November, ”said Mamata in the secretary of state.

Times of India