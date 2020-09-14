India Top Headlines

Covid toll in India exceeds 80,000; September world’s highest deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: The death toll from Covid-19 in India surpassed 80,000 on Monday, and the country recorded the highest deaths in the world for the past fifteen days. The last 20,000 deaths occurred in just 19 days, averaging more than 1,000 per day.

1,070 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 80,737, according to data compiled by TOI from state governments. In the 14 days of September, the daily death toll dropped to less than 1,000 in just one day, on September 6, when the tally was 994. So far, there have been 15,364 deaths this month. New cases fell sharply Monday to 80,663, down from more than 94,000 the day before. This was consistent with the trend of a drop in cases every Monday due to decreased testing and staff shortages on Sundays.

However, India has now recorded the second highest number of virus recoveries in the world, after topping Brazil’s 35.7 lakh count. Recoveries in India now amount to 38,49,152, according to TOI data. The US alone, with more than Rs 39.8 lakhs of patients cured, has a higher number of recoveries than India, according to worldometers.info. New cases fell in most of the worst-hit states on Monday, except for three that reported their biggest increase in infections: Odisha (4,198 new cases), Madhya Pradesh (2,483) and Rajasthan (1,730).

Maharashtra, after reporting more than 22,000 new Covid-19 cases over the past five days, reported a significant drop to 17,066 cases on Monday, the lowest in 13 days, bringing the total cases to 10,77,374. With this, Maharashtra has more cases of Covid-19 than Russia, the fourth most affected country in the world.

