Bluetooth speakers: things to consider before buying one

Gone are the days when people spent a fortune to get a powerful “system” of music. Bluetooth speakers with their portability and relatively good audio quality are what most people prefer to buy. That said, there are just too many options in the entire price range when it comes to Bluetooth speakers. Here we simplify the buying process by telling you the things to consider before buying a Bluetooth speaker:

Check the Bluetooth version



First things first, check the version of Bluetooth that the speaker supports. Why is this important? The latest version of Bluetooth will guarantee the quality of the audio as well as the distance it will keep between a phone and the speaker. Any speaker above Bluetooth version 4 should be good enough for most speakers.





Connectivity options



It’s always nice to have more connectivity options in a Bluetooth speaker. If a speaker has an auxiliary connector, it helps to save the battery of the speaker and the phone. Having a microphone on the speaker is also a good idea, as it can double as a speaker. What a microphone also does is allow a phone’s virtual assistant to work well with the speaker. NFC or Near Field Communication is another connectivity feature to look for in a speaker, as it makes it easy to pair devices with the speaker.

Technical specifications



There are two critical things to check in a speaker when it comes to technical specifications. They are:

Frequent response



In simpler terms, this is the frequency range or response, which is measured in hertz. A Bluetooth speaker can have a range between 100 Hz and 20,000 Hz. The higher the range, the better the overall audio quality, although it also depends on other factors. The frequency range (lows, mids, and highs) between 20Hz and 250Hz is where you’ll hear the bass in a song. Voices and instruments are typically between 250Hz and 4000Hz, while the remaining frequency has to do with the treble.



Drivers



The drivers are the main part of the speaker and most portable speakers will have drivers that are at least 40mm. This is good enough for a mid-range speaker at a price. Depending on the size of the speaker, the number of drivers may increase. A smaller speaker might have only one driver, but a large device might have two drivers as well.

Other characteristics to consider



Check the battery life if you are buying an outdoor speaker. Portable speakers generally don’t offer longer battery life, but big, bulky ones have enough battery life.

Check the charging ports on a speaker. Most speakers have a MicroUSB port only on them so you can charge them with a power bank as well.