Apple AirPods: When US Customs Thought OnePlus Buds Were Fake Apple AirPods – Breaking News

It’s no secret that Apple ‘inspired’ many brands to launch true wireless headphones. Most of the brands blatantly copied Apple’s look and feel and made their products look like cheeky clones of AirPods. It seems that being an AirPods clone could lead to some ‘issues’. At least that’s what happened to OnePlus Buds. According to a TechCrunch report, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized the counterfeit Apple AirPods. In a press release posted on its website, CBP posted images of so-called counterfeit Apple AirPods, which turned out to be OnePlus Buds.

The press release reads: “On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod headsets from Hong Kong bound for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) would have been $ 398,000. ”

However, the images released throughout the press release clearly show that the seized headphones are none other than the OnePlus Buds. TechCrunch’s report claims they reached out to CBP officials for further comment but got no response.

The OnePlus Buds were recently released by Chinese brands and they look like Apple AirPods. Perhaps it’s the white color that makes people believe that wireless headphones from other brands are nothing more than clones of AirPods. Apple is one of the few brands that has not released its wireless headphones in any color other than white. The OnePlus Buds recently launched at Rs 4,990 and they come in three color variants: White, Nord Blue, and Gray.

When it comes to making similar to AirPods, one can see the market flooded with them. The Realme wireless earbuds look a lot like AirPods, as do the Vivo and Oppo ones. It’s a bit ironic, as when AirPods were first released several years ago, the design was pretty much ridiculed.

