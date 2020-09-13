Breaking News
Yoga, Walking and Chyawanprash: Government Issues New Protocol for Recovered Covid-19 Patients | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Sep 13, 2020
NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday issued a new set of protocols, including morning walks, yoga and Chyawanprash, for people who have recovered from the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Family Health and Welfare, in a statement, said a holistic approach is required for the follow-up care and well-being of all patients in recovery after Covid.
The “Post-Covid Management Protocol” lists three sets of instructions: for individuals, society, and healthcare facilities.



