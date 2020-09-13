Union Ministry of Health announces guidelines for classroom teaching activities from September 21 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health has announced guidelines for conducting teaching activities in classrooms.The Union Minister of State for Family Health and Welfare Ashwini Kr. Choubey shared a picture of the guidelines on his Twitter account on Sunday.The Ministry of Health issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for skill training institutes, institutes of higher education that conduct courses in technical programs that require laboratory work to be allowed as of September 21.According to the guidelines, the seating arrangements should be done in an order to ensure a 6-foot distance between chairs and desks.

“The staggering of classroom activities, with separate time intervals, to allow adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom facilities. Academic scheduling to have a mix of regular classroom teaching and online assessment. Teachers for make sure they and the students cover their ears during teaching activities. Sharing items such as laptops, notebooks, office supplies between students will not be allowed, “the guidelines said.

On September 8, the Health Ministry issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the partial reopening of schools so that students in classes 9 to 12 receive guidance from their teachers on a voluntary basis.

The SOP follows the Home Ministry’s Unlock 4 guidelines that went into effect on September 1. The Interior Ministry had said that states and Union territories can allow up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools at the same time. for online teaching or tele-counseling and related jobs as of September 21.

He said that students in classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, to receive guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents. or tutors. .

The guidelines stated that periodic cleaning and disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, bathroom accessories, etc.) would be mandatory. in all classrooms, labs, lockers, parking areas, other common areas before the start of classes and at the end of the day.