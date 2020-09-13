Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL: Can Manish Pandey hold together a rather suspicious average SSR order? | Cricket news

Sports

IPL 2020:

The success story of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top held a lesson for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former was the holder of the orange cap with 692 runs in 12 starts, while the latter sacked 445 runs in 10 innings to take the rivals by storm. But their association also meant that the middle order was hungry for a hit in the center.When the duo left for national duty before the World Cup, the Sunrisers found themselves wanting. The likes of Martin Guptill and Yusuf Pathan could not step forward. Captain Kane Williamson's dubious form added to his problems.The opening duo will return this season, but the Sunrisers are hoping Manish Pandey is good at No. 3.

The right-hander, who contributed 344 runs in 12 innings last season, will be the fulcrum on which SRH’s batting rests. The team hopes Pandey will bolster the inexperienced middle order of Priyam Garg / Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi and Abdul Samad / Abhishek Sharma, while ensuring that the momentum gained by the starters is not lost.

He didn’t exactly set the house on fire with scores of 14 *, DNB, 14 *, 50 * and 11 * for India in the five T20Is against New Zealand, but the Sunrisers are hoping the first Indian to score a ton IPL – ironically against Hyderabad. (like the old Deccan Chargers) – has the will to deliver the goods.

Your experience with RCB and KKR should serve you well in your third season of SRH.