‘Speechless’: Lalu mourns Raghuvansh Singh | India News

RANCHI: RJD inmate supreme Lalu Prasad lamented his close aide and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday, saying he was “speechless.”“I had told you before yesterday that you are not going anywhere. But you have gone so far. I am speechless, I am sad. You will always be in my memory,” he tweeted.

Singh, a former MP and Union Minister for five terms, resigned from RJD on Thursday and sent his resignation letter to Prasad, serving time after being convicted in four forage scam cases.

Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you’re not going anywhere. But you’ve come so far … Https://t.co/WVU3k9SToR – Lalu Prasad Yadav (laluprasadrjd) 1599979561000

“Since Jannayak Karpoori Thakur’s death, I have been behind you for 32 years, but not now,” he said in his short one-line resignation letter to Prasad from his hospital bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he was admitted due to post-Covid complications.

Thakur was a prominent socialist leader and former prime minister of state.

Hours later, Prasad responded from jail in utter disbelief.

“I don’t think … a letter supposedly written by you is on social media. I, my family and the RJD family who attended the party want you to get well soon and be among us,” Prasad replied. .

“For four decades, we have discussed political, social and even family matters together. You recover soon and we will discuss again. You are not going anywhere, you understand,” Prasad wrote in a handwritten letter that had the prison seal on it. authority.

Prasad’s Twitter account is run by his family and associates.