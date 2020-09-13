Shashi Tharoor’s Tweet: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Chetan Bhagat’s Request |
It all started when Tharoor took to Twitter to praise a Bhagat op-ed published on TOI titled “Young people should close their phones and ask about the economy.”
Tharoor, who called it a “superb piece,” said that Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and frankness of his writing.
Excellent article by @chetan_bhagat about everything that afflicts our country and what we must do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is … https://t.co/XbO7PFhHnY
– Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) 1599970295000
“His message is clear and I hope his supporters in government will act accordingly,” said the congressional deputy from Thiruvananthapuram.
“Stunned” by the effusive praise, Bhagat tweeted that he will “frame” Tharoor’s tweet and made a peculiar request to the leader of Congress.
“Ok, still can’t get over this. @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I’m floating. Just a request sir, next time you can use some big words to praise me, like only you can do. Excellent is good But a big one would really make my day! ”the author tweeted.
Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It is clear that you are neither Sesquipedal nor given to the rodomontade. Your ideas are unadorned … https://t.co/JNIOvnEs07
– Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) 1599994471000
Moments later, Tharoor replied, “Sure, @chetan_bhagat! You are clearly not Sesquipedal or given to the rodomontade. Your ideas are not adorned with tortuous convolutions and are expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid insight of today’s column.”
Tharoor, known for his voluminous vocabulary, has often made headlines for using big words like ‘Farrago’, ‘rodomontade’ and ‘snollygoster’ on Twitter.