Shashi Tharoor’s Tweet: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Chetan Bhagat’s Request

Rumita Patel
 |  Sep 13, 2020
NEW DELHI: Shashi Tharoor and author Chetan Bhagat had an entertaining Twitter exchange on Sunday after the latter taunted the leader of Congress to praise him using “big words.” To the delight of Twitter users and Bhagat himself, Tharoor instantly complied.
It all started when Tharoor took to Twitter to praise a Bhagat op-ed published on TOI titled “Young people should close their phones and ask about the economy.”
Tharoor, who called it a “superb piece,” said that Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and frankness of his writing.

“His message is clear and I hope his supporters in government will act accordingly,” said the congressional deputy from Thiruvananthapuram.
“Stunned” by the effusive praise, Bhagat tweeted that he will “frame” Tharoor’s tweet and made a peculiar request to the leader of Congress.
“Ok, still can’t get over this. @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I’m floating. Just a request sir, next time you can use some big words to praise me, like only you can do. Excellent is good But a big one would really make my day! ”the author tweeted.

Moments later, Tharoor replied, “Sure, @chetan_bhagat! You are clearly not Sesquipedal or given to the rodomontade. Your ideas are not adorned with tortuous convolutions and are expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid insight of today’s column.”
Tharoor, known for his voluminous vocabulary, has often made headlines for using big words like ‘Farrago’, ‘rodomontade’ and ‘snollygoster’ on Twitter.



