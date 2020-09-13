Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Leader: It is unfortunate that the BJP supports Kangana Ranaut who insulted Mumbai | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Sunday that it was regrettable that the BJP is backing Kangana Ranaut despite the actress comparing Mumbai to Pak-occupied Kashmir, adding that this was done with an eye on the Bihar surveys. In his weekly Rokhthok column in the Sena spokesman ‘Saamana’, Raut also claimed that there is a systematic effort to downplay the importance of Mumbai, and constantly smearing the city is part of that conspiracy.

“This is a difficult period in which all the Marathi people of Maharashtra should come together,” Raut said.

By supporting Ranaut and through its position in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BJP wants to win the Bihar elections with the votes of the upper Rajput and Kshatriya castes, he said.



“In doing this, it does not matter if Maharashtra is insulted. No Maharashtra (BJP) leader was saddened by the way the state has been humiliated,” Raut said.

“An actress humiliates the prime minister and the people of the state should not react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?” asked Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

“When her illegal construction in the city, which she calls Pakistan, is demolished, she calls the demolished structure a Mandir Ram. You are crying hoarsely when there is a surgical attack on the illegal construction. What kind of game is this?” He asked. .

In response to the demolition, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray should focus on fighting the coronavirus rather than Kangana Ranaut.